Investors Set Sail on Market Valuation For Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL), Crow Technologies 1977 Ltd. (OTCPK:CRWT.F)

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Goodfellow Inc. TSX:GDL is 0.341884. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) is 2.085848. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) is 15.34248. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Defining specific goals and creating an overall stock trading strategy can be a big help for the individual investor. Some investors are only interested in buy and hold strategies, while others will opt to try and capitalize on short-term market movements. Investors may also decide to do a little bit of both. They may choose a selection of stocks that they plan on holding for a long time, and they may choose others that they plan on holding for only a short period of time. Whichever way the investor decides to go, they should be prepared to complete all the research. Whether they want to study the fundamentals, technicals, or both, finding quality stocks may be at the forefront of the search.

Further, we can see that Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.044247 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.44702. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) has a Value Composite score of 4. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 2.

Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) has a current MF Rank of 7531. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) is 0.010148. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) is 7. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) is 25.1776. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) is 33.6545. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 28.4937.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) for last month was 0.89286. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) is 0.64608.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL). The name currently has a score of 21. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Investors may be looking into the crystal ball trying to calculate where the equity market will be shifting as we move into the second half of the year. Investors may be hard pressed to find bargains with the markets still riding high. Sometimes, keeping it simple may be exactly what the doctor ordered when approaching the markets. Focusing on relevant data instead of information that breezes through may make a huge difference for the individual investor. Focusing on companies that have strong competitive advantages may help fight off unwelcome surprises that often come with uncertain economic landscapes. Focusing on the long-term might be right for some investors. Developing a good safety margin may also help keep the important investing factors in focus. Covering all the bases may help increase the odds of success when trading equities.



The Price to Book ratio for Crow Technologies 1977 Ltd. OTCPK:CRWT.F is 1.066675. The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Crow Technologies 1977 Ltd. (OTCPK:CRWT.F) is 79.413469. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Crow Technologies 1977 Ltd. (OTCPK:CRWT.F) is 47.659012. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Trying to project the day to day short-term movements of the stock market may be all but impossible. Stocks have the tendency to make sudden moves on even the slightest bit of news or for apparently no reason at all. The daily trader may be looking to capitalize on swings or momentum, but the long-term investor may be searching for stability and consistency over a sustained period of time. During trading sessions, stock movements can seem like a popularity contest from time to time. Even after careful study, there may be no logical reason for a particular stock move. Riding out the waves of uncertainty may not be easy, but having a full-proof plan for when markets erode may just be the savior. Having the patience to wait out abnormal moves may help evade the mistake of letting go too soon out of panic.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Crow Technologies 1977 Ltd. (OTCPK:CRWT.F) has a Value Composite score of 28. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 20.

Crow Technologies 1977 Ltd. (OTCPK:CRWT.F) has a current MF Rank of 9335. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Further, we can see that Crow Technologies 1977 Ltd. (OTCPK:CRWT.F) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.064684 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.12862. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Crow Technologies 1977 Ltd. (OTCPK:CRWT.F) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Crow Technologies 1977 Ltd. (OTCPK:CRWT.F). The name currently has a score of 9. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Crow Technologies 1977 Ltd. (OTCPK:CRWT.F) is 136.7903. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Crow Technologies 1977 Ltd. (OTCPK:CRWT.F) is 131.6851. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 1120.8614.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Crow Technologies 1977 Ltd. (OTCPK:CRWT.F) for last month was 1. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Crow Technologies 1977 Ltd. (OTCPK:CRWT.F) is 0.5625.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Crow Technologies 1977 Ltd. (OTCPK:CRWT.F) is 0.010567. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Investors are constantly looking for ways to achieve success trading the stock market. Veteran investors may have spent many years trying to figure out the best way to build a winning stock portfolio. Unfortunately, there is no secret formula to beating the market. New investors may start trading with some preconceived notions about how to make money in stocks. Although there are some methods that might have worked in the past, nobody can guarantee future results based on past methods and performance. Investors may end up finding out the hard way that there is rarely any substitute for hard work and dedication, especially when picking stocks.