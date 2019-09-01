Investors Poring into the Details on Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI), Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NasdaqGS:CETV)

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) boasts a Price to Book ratio of 1.599060. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of , and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 22.341842. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Even extremely solid stocks can sometimes face setbacks. There is no shortage of news regarding publically traded companies, and investors often have the tricky job of deciding what information is worth taking a closer look at. Making trading decisions based on one piece of data may not be the optimal course of action. When there is negative information about a company, investors may be quick to sell without looking deeper into the numbers. On the flip side, investors may be super quick to buy on good news without fully researching the stock.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is 0.036120. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI). The name currently has a score of 18.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has a current MF Rank of 6785. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Further, we can see that Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.128812 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -1.01976. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has a Value Composite score of 33. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 23.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is 49.010300. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is 47.954400. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 47.265000.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) for last month was 0.83244. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is 0.51115.

Investors might be looking high and low for quality stocks that have fallen out of favor with the investing community. There are plenty of stocks that get continuous coverage from the big media outlets, but there are many others that may be hiding behind the scenes. Conducting thorough stock research can help the investor isolate certain stocks that might be ready for a near-term bounce. With the stock market still trading near record levels, investors will be looking for any opportunity to pounce on shares that might have been left behind for whatever reason.



Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NasdaqGS:CETV) has a Price to Book ratio of 4.103543. This ratio has been calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 7.132322, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 9.346821. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Every investor strives to maximize returns in the stock market. To achieve success in the market, investors may take many different paths. Because there are so many different strategies, one investor’s road may end up being quite different than another. Over time, the investor may have to overcome various difficulties. Trading the stock market can indeed be exhilarating, but it can also cause lots of strife. Some investors may be able to be much more aggressive when creating the stock portfolio. Others may have a much lower risk threshold and choose to play it a bit safer. Because humans are prone to error, there may be many mistakes made along the way. Investors who are able to identify mistakes and learn from them may find themselves in a much better position down the road.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NasdaqGS:CETV) has a current MF Rank of 1165. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NasdaqGS:CETV) is 0.081633. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NasdaqGS:CETV) is 7. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Further, we can see that Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NasdaqGS:CETV) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.006609 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.16785. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NasdaqGS:CETV) is 35.772100. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NasdaqGS:CETV) is 22.430000. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 23.823000.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NasdaqGS:CETV) for last month was 0.98920. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NasdaqGS:CETV) is 1.18961.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NasdaqGS:CETV) has a Value Composite score of 32. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 41.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NasdaqGS:CETV). The name currently has a score of 6.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Investors are constantly hunting for bargains when picking stocks. There may be times when a particular stock might be flying under the radar, but is usually only a matter of time before someone catches on. Investors might be widening their stock focus to find these undervalued names. This may include small caps, foreign stocks, or stocks that just haven’t become household names. Expanding the scope of interest may help the investor discover areas of future opportunity. Although there are plenty of investors who will stick to the solid, historically steady stocks, there are plenty more that are searching for that next big winner that will give the portfolio a big bump.

