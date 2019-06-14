Investors Peering into the Details For Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC), Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LSE:GKP)

The Value Composite Two of Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC) is 70. The VC2 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, price to earnings and shareholder yield. Similarly, the Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC) is 60. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the same metrics as VC2, but without taking into consideration shareholder yield.

Investors paying close attention to the daily ebbs and flows of the stock market may be trying to guess which way momentum will swing into the next couple of months. Finding those stocks that are ready to ride the lightning may not be the easiest task with markets chugging along near all time highs. Investors may have to first figure out how much risk they want to take on when picking the next round of stocks. Once the risk appetite is determined, investors can start to decide whether they think it is best to go with the flow or buck the trend. Either way, paying attention to short-term and long-term price moves may help paint a clearer picture of what is happening with a particular stock. Maybe those stocks that were sure-fire winners a few months ago have lost some steam. Adjusting the portfolio may or may not be necessary, but knowing exactly what stocks are owned and how they are performing may help with additional decision making along the way. Of course nobody wants to be on the outside looking in as a stock is taking off, but there should be plenty of other opportunities in the future. Staying current with global economic conditions and keeping a finger on the pulse of the company during earnings season can help shed some light on where the stock may be headed next.



Valuation Scores

Shifting gears, we can see that Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC) has a Q.i. Value of 47.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

At the time of writing, Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Park Lawn Corporation has an M-score Beneish of -2.055620. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC). The name currently has a score of 11.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC) has a current MF Rank of 9951. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks. Park Lawn Corporation has a current ERP5 Rank of 11893. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.18589. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.26034, the 24 month is 1.60781, and the 36 month is 2.41469. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.21744, the 3 month is 1.20496, and the 1 month is currently 1.10779.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 27.668300. The 6 month volatility is 23.957400, and the 3 month is spotted at 25.807300. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Investors will be closely tracking stock market movements over the next few months. As we break into the second part of the year, many will be researching what they did right and what they did wrong in the first half. Recent market action may have investors questioning if a major pullback is on the horizon, or if momentum will turn back to the upside. Investors will have to determine if any tweaks will need to be made to the portfolio. If the economic data continues to display optimism, investors may be able to confidently make some moves to help bolster returns. Over the next few quarters, investors will be hoping that modest gains can turn into major gains.



The Value Composite 2 (VC2) is a ranking system that is calculated by using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, price to earnings and shareholder yield. The Value Composite Two of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LSE:GKP) is 22. Similarly, the Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 is calculated using the same metrics as VC2, but without taking into consideration shareholder yield. The VC1 of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LSE:GKP) is 14. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company.

As we move deeper into earnings season, investors may be trying to figure out how to best position the portfolio for the rest of the calendar year. Maybe things haven’t gone as well as planned in the first half of the year, and a few tweaks need to be made to bolster profits in the second half. Closely watching the earnings reports may be a good way to see what companies are getting things right, and what companies have some work to do. Many investors will take notice if a company posts a much larger earnings beat or miss than expected. Not only will the stock most likely become a bit more volatile, but overall interest may be heightened as investors try to piece together the puzzle and figure out why there was such a discrepancy between estimates and actuals. Once the dust settles and the picture becomes a little clearer, investors may be able to properly rotate in or out of a certain name or sector. Finding stocks that look good on paper but have fallen out of favor with certain investors may be a good place to start doing some further number crunching. Locating those overlooked sectors with growth potential might be a good way to uncover those stocks that are ready to make a run.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LSE:GKP) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.81716. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.02576, the 24 month is 2.00229, and the 36 month is 0.54074. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.03302, the 3 month is 0.88129, and the 1 month is currently 0.92600.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LSE:GKP), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 47.510300. The 6 month volatility is 43.641000, and the 3 month is spotted at 41.982400. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Valuation Scores

Shifting gears, we can see that Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LSE:GKP) has a Q.i. Value of 5.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

At the time of writing, Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LSE:GKP) has a Piotroski F-Score of 8. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited has an M-score Beneish of -2.793692. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LSE:GKP). The name currently has a score of 61.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LSE:GKP) has a current MF Rank of 1960. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks. Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited has a current ERP5 Rank of 5677. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Dedicated investors tend to spend a lot of time trying to decipher the correct procedure for beating the stock market. This may involve figuring out a proper strategy, and deciding which stocks to start with when constructing a portfolio. Building a portfolio does not have to be a frantic race. In fact, not rushing into things may end up putting the investor in a good position to succeed. There are times when tough decisions need to be made when dealing with the equity market. Spending enough time to assess all the possibilities before making an investing decision may pay off down the road. As most investors know, there is no magic formula for coming out a winner in the stock market. Acquiring the most possible knowledge about the markets and individual stocks can play a vital role in the long-term success of the individual investor.

