Investors Are Tracking These Stocks: Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX), pdvWireless, Inc. (NasdaqCM:PDVW)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) currently has a current ratio of 1.53. The current ratio, which is also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations and in turn a more healthy balance sheet.

Investors may be combing through all the latest earnings reports and trying to make sense of all the numbers. With lots of information readily available, investors may be searching for that next batch of stocks to add to the portfolio. Finding high quality stocks may be at the top of the investor’s checklist. Once high quality stocks are spotted, the investor may be then looking for bargains among those stocks. Many investors will look for stocks that have displayed consistent earnings growth over an extended period of time. When a company drastically over performs for a quarter, investors may be quick to investigate. The same things may be done if a company severely underperforms compared to projections.

The Q.i. Value of Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) is 14.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be. The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) is 15. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) is 14.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) is 33.343400. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) is 27.673100. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 26.212100.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.02032. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.17268, the 24 month is 0.98546, and the 36 month is 1.67442. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.93650, the 3 month is 0.82396, and the 1 month is currently 0.94509.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) is 7. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) is 3862. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be. The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) is 5070. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Leverage Ratio of Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) is 0.171636. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) currently has a Montier C-score of 4.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were cooking the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.

Investors may be analyzing the portfolio as we continue to move closer to the end of the year. Studying first half results may assist to identify trades that panned out, and those that didn’t. Keeping tabs on pervious trade outcomes may be a good way to accurately see what actually happened. It may be necessary to dig a little deeper to try and figure out why certain trades worked, and why others did not. Many investors may feel like they have missed the boat, and they may be wondering if stocks will see increased momentum closing out the year. Attaining comprehensive knowledge of the markets may take years to truly figure out. Combining technical analysis and tracking fundamentals may help the investor see the complete picture and develop confidence for trading into the future. Being able to sift through the endless sea of information may take some perseverance and extreme focus.



The Current Ratio of pdvWireless, Inc. (NasdaqCM:PDVW) is 8.86. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company does not have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations. It is wise to compare a company’s current ratio to that of other companies in the same industry. It would also be wise to look at the trend of the current ratio for a given company over a given time period.

Some investors may be struggling after adding the wrong stocks to the portfolio. Creating a specific plan for investing may help turn the ship around. The stock market is still producing plenty of green arrows, and investors need to be able to capitalize. It is quite reasonable to be optimistic about the investment environment heading into the second half of the year. The next couple of weeks may be the perfect time for investors to put the pedal down and try to develop a strategy that will beat the market over the next quarter. Most investors realize that there are no certainties when it comes to equity investing. It is never a guarantee that a stock or an index will go up or down from one day to the next. Investors who prepare themselves for any scenario should be in a much better place than those who don’t.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of pdvWireless, Inc. (NasdaqCM:PDVW) is 3. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of pdvWireless, Inc. (NasdaqCM:PDVW) is 16056. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be. The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of pdvWireless, Inc. (NasdaqCM:PDVW) is 15318. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Q.i. Value of pdvWireless, Inc. (NasdaqCM:PDVW) is 68.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be. The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of pdvWireless, Inc. (NasdaqCM:PDVW) is 86. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of pdvWireless, Inc. (NasdaqCM:PDVW) is 85.

The Leverage Ratio of pdvWireless, Inc. (NasdaqCM:PDVW) is 0.000000. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. pdvWireless, Inc. (NasdaqCM:PDVW) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.50675. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.73562, the 24 month is 2.07300, and the 36 month is 2.49299. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.23590, the 3 month is 1.22580, and the 1 month is currently 1.18640.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of pdvWireless, Inc. (NasdaqCM:PDVW) is 52.387200. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of pdvWireless, Inc. (NasdaqCM:PDVW) is 40.211500. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 45.876700.

pdvWireless, Inc. (NasdaqCM:PDVW) currently has a Montier C-score of 0.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were cooking the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.

Investors may be wondering how to tackle the markets at current levels. Many investors may feel like they have missed out on the markets getting to where they are today. It may be a case of missed trades or being too cautious, but a stellar forward thinking strategy may be just what is needed to get back on track. Studying various sectors may help provide some insight on where to go from here. Investors may become very familiar and comfortable with a certain sector, and they may be completely missing out on opportunities from other fast growing sectors. Investors may also need to take a long-term approach which may include creating a diversified portfolio that takes many different factors into consideration. With the enormous amount of uncertainty that follows the global investing world on a daily basis, it may be helpful for investors to be able to keep their emotions in check. Studying the hard data may prove to be very useful when trying to separate truth from fiction in the equity markets.

