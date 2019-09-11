Investors Are Taking a Second Look at These Stocks: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS:GPOR)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has a current MF Rank of 4377. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Investors might be looking high and low for quality stocks that have fallen out of favor with the investing community. There are plenty of stocks that get continuous coverage from the big media outlets, but there are many others that may be hiding behind the scenes. Conducting thorough stock research can help the investor isolate certain stocks that might be ready for a near-term bounce. With the stock market still trading near record levels, investors will be looking for any opportunity to pounce on shares that might have been left behind for whatever reason.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has a Value Composite score of 21. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 21.

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has a Price to Book ratio of -1.708726. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 1.900239, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 7.450472. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Shifting gears, we can see that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has a Q.i. Value of 31.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 50.906100. The 6 month volatility is 38.399500, and the 3 month is spotted at 40.510400. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

At the time of writing, WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has a Piotroski F-Score of 7. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW). The name currently has a score of 50.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

The Shareholder Yield is a way that investors can see how much money shareholders are receiving from a company through a combination of dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction. The Shareholder Yield of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) is 0.010307. This percentage is calculated by adding the dividend yield plus the percentage of shares repurchased. Dividends are a common way that companies distribute cash to their shareholders. Similarly, cash repurchases and a reduction of debt can increase the shareholder value, too. Another way to determine the effectiveness of a company’s distributions is by looking at the Shareholder yield (Mebane Faber). The Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of WideOpenWest, Inc. NYSE:WOW is -0.21353. This number is calculated by looking at the sum of the dividend yield plus percentage of sales repurchased and net debt repaid yield.

Price Index

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.52886. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.50805, the 24 month is 0.34932, and the 36 month is 0.34424. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.59228, the 3 month is 0.78889, and the 1 month is currently 0.95302.

When it comes to the stock market, many traders rely on technical analysis to identify trades. With technical analysis, it is generally believed that stock price movements follow trends. When the trend is determined, the thought is that price movements in the future are more likely to go in the same direction as the trend, and not against it. Another aspect of technical analysis is the idea that history tends to repeat itself especially regarding the movement of the stock’s price. Technical analysts will use chart patterns to help study market moves and identify these trends. Some traders will use highly complex charts while others may only follow a few major indicators.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS:GPOR) has a current Magic Formula rank of 3106. The formula which was developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, is intended to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

As any seasoned investor knows, trading stocks can be both exiting and scary. Figuring out how to profit in the market may take a lot of time and dedication. Many novice investors may jump into the markets without any kind of research. Some people may prefer to let professionals deal with their investments. With so much available information, investors may need to find out how to separate the important data from the unimportant data. As we move further into the second half of the year, investors are most likely monitoring market momentum to try and figure out how stocks will finish the year. With the stock market still trading at high levels, investors may be looking for certain stocks that still have room to move higher. Finding these stocks may be tricky, but doing the necessary research may help spot some names that will make a positive impact on the future of the portfolio.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS:GPOR) is 1. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS:GPOR) is 1.

Shifting gears, we can see that Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS:GPOR) has a Q.i. Value of 22.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS:GPOR), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 62.597400. The 6 month volatility is 68.264100, and the 3 month is spotted at 78.554100. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS:GPOR). The name currently has a score of 9.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

At the time of writing, Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS:GPOR) has a Piotroski F-Score of 9. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS:GPOR) is 62.597400. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS:GPOR) is 78.554100. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 68.264100.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), ROIC Quality, ROIC 5 Year Average

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS:GPOR) is 0.094257. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS:GPOR) is 2.688413. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS:GPOR) is 0.044154.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS:GPOR) is 0.086936. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Every investor strives to maximize returns in the stock market. To achieve success in the market, investors may take many different paths. Because there are so many different strategies, one investor’s road may end up being quite different than another. Over time, the investor may have to overcome various difficulties. Trading the stock market can indeed be exhilarating, but it can also cause lots of strife. Some investors may be able to be much more aggressive when creating the stock portfolio. Others may have a much lower risk threshold and choose to play it a bit safer. Because humans are prone to error, there may be many mistakes made along the way. Investors who are able to identify mistakes and learn from them may find themselves in a much better position down the road.

