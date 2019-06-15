Investors Are Circling Appian Corp Cl A (APPN), What Do the Numbers Tell Us?

Appian Corp Cl A (APPN) shares are being placed on chartists radar as the recent share price of 32.50 is pushed below the balance step moving average.

The balance step is a simple Moving Average calculated from last 5 Balance Points (MA/3),5) of the weekly period bar plotted in step formation on the daily chart. This chart is used to project 1 bar forward (one day). The weekly steps can be used to determine a near-term trend. When the price is above, this typically indicates a bullish trend. When the price is below the Balance Step, this generally spells a bearish trend.

There is no easy answer when attempting to address the tough question of how to best approach the equity market, especially when facing a turbulent investing climate. There are many different schools of thought when it comes to stock trading. Investors may have to first gauge their appetite for risk in order to build a solid platform on which to construct a legitimate strategy. The wealth of available information has made the road a bit smoother to travel for amateur investors. Making the transition to the next level is most likely on the minds of many dedicated investors. Tracking technicals and fundamentals may also help provide a roadmap to help separate the contenders from the pretenders. As we head into the second half of the year, it remains to be seen which way the market will lean. Investors may have to do all the necessary homework in order to find stocks that will thrive under any market conditions.

Investors may be intent on creating unique strategies when approaching the equity markets. Individuals with longer-term mindsets may have completely different strategies than those who trade in the short-term. Whatever class they fall under, investors may have to decide how aggressive they want to be in order to capitalize on these strategies. Navigating the bull market may make things a bit easier for some and much harder for others. Many investors will set their sights on dips and corrections. This may prove to be a successful strategy, but this may also create many missed opportunities. Keeping track of key economic data along with market trends and earnings information typically seems to be a boon to any strategy. Highly active traders may keep close watch after the markets have a sleepy session or two. Investors staying the course might actually be relieved when activity cools a bit.

Investors and traders using technical analysis to examine stocks may be interested in taking a look at the ATR or Average True Range in addition to the Balance Step. Currently, Appian Corp Cl A (APPN) has a 14-day ATR of 1.56. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth checking out. Appian Corp Cl A (APPN) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -66.39. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to discern if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Appian Corp Cl A (APPN) is 19.99. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Traders may be leaning on technical stock analysis to help with investing decisions. Appian Corp Cl A (APPN) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -75.31. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

Traders are paying renewed attention to shares of Appian Corp Cl A (APPN). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 43.90, the 7-day is 41.57, and the 3-day is 49.04. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

With most major indexes showing strength, it is safe to assume that many investors may have their heads in the clouds. With many stocks frequently hitting new milestone highs, investors may be scrambling to make sure that they aren’t missing out on possible returns. Maybe some stocks have been doing well, but others not in the portfolio have been doing much better. There is rarely any substitute for hard work and dedication. Investors may get complacent with stocks that they are familiar with. Branching out into uncharted waters may help broaden the horizon and start the gears grinding for new trading ideas. Traders and investors will no doubt be closely monitoring the markets as we move into the second half of the year. It remains to be seen whether optimism or pessimism will rule going in to the next round of quarterly earnings reporting.