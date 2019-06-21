Investor Watch: Looking at the Numbers for American Outdoor Brands Corporation (:AOBC)

Stock market investors may be closely tracking recent trends. Many investors will keep an eye on where a certain stock has been when trying to project where it is headed. Tracking recent action for American Outdoor Brands Corporation (:AOBC), we have seen shares trading close to the 9.44 mark. Taking a wider look back, shares have seen a change of -0.11% over the last 12 weeks. Heading back to the start of the year, we can see that shares have changed -26.59%. Over the past month, shares have seen a change of 2.94%. Over the last week, the stock has moved 5.71%. Taking a look at some popular possible support and resistance levels, we note that the 52-week high is currently 15.75, and the 52-week low is presently 8.34. When a stock price is trading close to the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may closely track activity to watch for a move through the level.

One of the biggest mistakes that can plague the individual investor is not setting up an overall investment plan. Investors may want to start out be setting up an outline of overall goals. Having goals can eventually make the day to day investing decisions at little bit easier over time. Once a plan is in place, investors can then spend more time focusing on the proper stocks to add to the portfolio. Dedicating time for extensive stock research may not be easy, but it may put the investor in a better position. Some investors will go to greater lengths, such as making sure that they have a good reason behind every buy or sell decision. This process may seem unnecessary to some, but it may help the investor stay focused when the market gets choppy and tough decisions need to be made.

Shifting the focus to some earnings data, we have noted that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for American Outdoor Brands Corporation (:AOBC) is 0.08. This EPS estimate consists of 2 Wall Street analysts taken into consideration by Zacks Research. For the previous reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.26. Sell-side analysts often provide their best researched estimates at what the company will report. These estimates hold a lot of weight on Wall Street and the investing community. Sometimes these analyst projections are spot on, and other times they are off. When a company reports actual earnings results, the surprise factor can cause a stock price to fluctuate. Investors will often pay added attention to a company that has beaten estimates by a large margin.

Looking at some analyst views on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (:AOBC), we note that the consensus target price is resting at $13. This is the consensus target using estimates provided by the covering analysts polled. Sell-side analysts often produce target estimates for the companies that they track closely. Price target estimates can be calculated using various methods, and this may cause some analyst estimates to be drastically different than others. Many investors will track stock target prices, especially when analysts update the target price projections.

Investors might be paying attention to what Wall Street analysts think about shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (:AOBC). Taking a peek at the current consensus broker rating, we can see that the ABR is 2.5. This average rating is provided by Zacks Research. This simplified numeric scale spans the range of one to five which translates brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 indicates a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating. In terms of the number of analysts that have the stock rated as a Buy or Strong Buy, we can see that the number is currently 1.

Looking at the current landscape of the equity market, investors may be doing some bargain hunting for stocks to add to the portfolio. Many sharp investors will welcome temporary market dips which may provide plenty of buying opportunities. Being prepared for these types of opportunities can help the investor make quick decisions in the midst of a downturn. As we move closer to the close of the year, investors will be closely watching the next round of company earnings reports. Even if the individual investor chooses to trade conservatively during earnings, they can still do the necessary research and have stocks lined up to purchase when the time is right.