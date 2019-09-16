Investor Watch: Looking at the F Score on Shares of Triumph Gold Corp (TIG.V)

Tracking the signals for Triumph Gold Corp (TIG.V), we have noted that the Piotroski F Score is five or lower. Investors may be tracking this number and looking for possible financial weakness.

Successful investors have typically created a diversified portfolio that has included proper risk analysis and is designed to withstand various market environments. Once the portfolio is set up, investors can work on managing the portfolio for the long-term. Every investor may have a different set of personal goals and expectations for what they intend to get from the market in terms of returns. Expecting too much from the market can often times leave the investor disappointed. Although many people will try to predict returns with pinpoint accuracy, nobody can say for sure what the market will provide. Keeping expectations realistic can help the individual investor better set themselves up for achieving those goals in the future.

At the time of writing, the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is 41.55. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

Technical traders have a large inventory of technical indicators they may use when doing technical stock analysis. After a recent look, the 14-day ATR for Triumph Gold Corp (TIG.V) is resting at 0.05. First developed by J. Welles Wilder, the ATR may help traders in determining if there is heightened interest in a trend, or if extreme levels may be indicating a reversal. Simply put, the ATR determines the volatility of a security over a given period of time, or the tendency of the security to move one direction or another.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Triumph Gold Corp (TIG.V)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -40.00. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Traders are taking a second look at how shares of Triumph Gold Corp (TIG.V) have been performing lately. A favorite tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 0.42, and the 50-day is 0.48.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 50.61, the 7-day stands at 52.09, and the 3-day is sitting at 50.12. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

For investors just starting out, having clear investment goals can be a big asset when approaching the stock market. If individuals can’t see clearly where they want to go, they may end up somewhere that they don’t necessarily want to be. Taking the time to actually develop a plan and goals can help get the ball rolling. Keeping these goals in mind as the investment process progresses may help the investor stay on track when the ride gets rough. The stock market can be an intimidating place for those who are new to the investing world. Accumulating knowledge and staying focused can help the investor slowly peel away the layers of uncertainty.