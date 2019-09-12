Investor Watch: Indicator Review for CVS Corp (CVS)

Active investors might be watching some signal indicators on shares of CVS Corp (CVS). Recently, we have noted that the 100-day moving average verse price signal as Buy. This is the signal from the 100-day MA which is used to monitor changes in share price. The 100-day MA verse price direction is currently displaying Strongest. Another longer-term signal we have been following is the 60-day commodity channel index. After a recent look, we can see the current signal is Buy. The CCI indicator is generally used to scope out overbought and oversold levels. The CCI signal direction is presently Weakening.

Investors might be taking a closer look into the crystal ball to try and decipher what is in store for the second half of the year in the stock market. While cautious optimism may be the prevailing sentiment, many investors will be looking to take the portfolio to the next level. With markets still riding high, the big question is whether the momentum will push stocks higher or if the bears start to take over. There may still be a few undervalued stocks with much more upside potential ready to make big moves. Finding these stocks may involve doing a little more homework. Investors may be looking to take advantage of any little sell-off that might provide some bargain buying opportunities.

Typically bull markets are times when investors may be willing to be a bit more speculative with stock selection. Managing risk is generally at the forefront of many strategies. Investors trying to shift the odds in their favor may be searching for the perfect balance and diversification to help mitigate the risk and enjoy healthier profits. With so many different stocks to choose from, it may take a while to zoom in or a particular set. Investors will also be watching the next wave of economic data to get a better sense of how the overall economy is fairing. With so much noise in the markets, it may be necessary to narrow the gaze in order to set the table for success. Investors may be on the lookout for the major catalyst that either keeps the bulls charging into the second half the year, or wakes up the sleeping bears.

Let’s take a look at some historical average volume information on shares of CVS Corp (CVS). Currently, the stock has a 1 month average volume of 7942195. Investors may be trying to identify volume trends over time. Some investors may look for consistency, while others may be interested in strange activity. Looking at some more average volume numbers, the 20 day is 8055365, and the 50 day average volume is noted as 8152128.

Tracking some recent stock price action, we can see that CVS Corp (CVS) recently touched 63.99. Since the start of the trading session, the stock has hit a high of 64.01 and dropped to a low of 63.29. Market watchers will be closely following company shares into the second half of the year. Interested investors will be trying to figure out if the stock is building momentum or following any defined trends.

Checking out some other company technical data, we have noted that CVS Corp (CVS) currently has a 9 day raw stochastic value of 97.07%. This value (ranging from 0-100%) shows where the stock price closed relative to the price range over the specified period. Zooming in on another other raw stochastic time frame, we can see that the 50 day is 98.83%.

