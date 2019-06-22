Investor Watch: Checking on Shares of Sonic Automotive (SAH)

Let us check some trend signals on shares of Sonic Automotive (SAH). After a recent check, we can see that the trendspotter opinion is currently “Buy”. This signal uses a system combining volatility, momentum, and wave theory to help gauge the general trend. The trendspotter strength signal is currently Soft. This signal is compared to the historical performance where maximum would be considered the strongest, and minimum would be touted as the weakest. In terms of direction, the trendspotter signal is currently Weakest. This signal may indicate if the Buy or Sell is weakening or gaining strength, or if the Hold is leaning towards a Buy or Sell.

Now we’ll turn our focus to short term technical indicators for shares of Sonic Automotive (SAH). The signal from the 20-day moving average is revealing a “Buy“. The 20-50 day MACD Oscillator, which can be used to identify bullish or bearish directional movement is currently showing a “Buy” signal.

Lastly will look at the Bollinger Band signal, specifically the 20 day reading. This indicator can be used to identify short-term overbought and oversold zones, to confirm divergences between prices and indicators and to predict future price targets. The 20-Day Bollinger Band currently is signaling a “Hold” for Sonic Automotive (SAH). Bollinger Bands are among the most popular and powerful of the many indicators that traders can choose from. As the name implies, Bollinger Bands are price channels that are plotted above and below price. The outer bands are based on volatility in price, which means that they expand when price fluctuates and trends strongly, and the Bands contract during sideways consolidations and low momentum trends.

Sonic Automotive (SAH) currently has a 1 month MA of 21.04. Investors may use moving averages for various reasons. Some may use the moving average as a primary trading tool, while others may use it as a back-up. Investors may keep an eye out for when the stock price crosses a particular moving average and then closes on the other side. These moving average crossovers may be used to help spot momentum shifts, or possible entry/exit points. A cross below a certain moving average may signal the start of a downward move. On the flip side, a cross above a moving average may suggest a possible uptrend. Investors may be focused on many different time periods when studying moving averages. The stock currently has a 3 month MA of 18.52, and a 6 month MA of 16.79.

Investors are often focused on stock price support and resistance levels. The support is simply a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has fallen. If the stock price manages to break through the first support level, the attention may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it reaches a certain level of resistance. After a recent check, the stock’s first resistance level is 23, and the second resistance level is 23.48. On the other side, investors are watching the first support level of 22.21, and the second support level of 21.9.