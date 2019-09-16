Investor Update: Watching Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Watching recent market activity, we have noted that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has been moving towards its 52-week high. Investors may be watching how shares respond as they reach this level. At the time of writing, company shares had recently hit 32.20. At this level, shares are noted trading -8.76% away from the 52-week high mark. Investors will be curious to see if the stock can maintain momentum after breaking the 52-week high or if the level is merely breached and there is a pullback. Traders and investors might have to make the decision whether to lock in current profits, or hold on for a further push higher.

The investing community is always using the terms bulls and bears. They are terms used to label market trends. Upward trends are considered bullish while downward trends are considered bearish. The overall market trend has been bullish for a long period of time. Trends can be long-term, short-term, or intermediate. These terms are used universally and may apply to entire markets or specific stocks. While there is money to be made in bull and bear markets, investors may want to concoct a stock strategy that will perform well during any conditions. Investors who are successful throughout any market conditions are typically highly focused, disciplined, and consistent with their trading maneuvers. Whether optimism or pessimism rules the sentiment, investors need to be able to capitalize when the time comes.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) shares currently have a consensus recommendation of 2.30. This rating uses a scale from 1 to 5. A recommendation of 1 or 2 would represent a consensus Buy. A rating of 4 or 5 would indicate a consensus Sell. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. Investors often follow the opinions of sell-side analysts offering target prices on the stock. The consensus target price for the stock is presently $37.00.

With the stock nearing 52-week highs, investors may be trying to project the price action over the next few months. Taking a look back at some historical performance numbers for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS), we can see that shares are 0.37% over the last week. For the last month, company shares are 0.09%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 2.61%. Watching recent volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 2.46% for the week, and 2.56% for the last month. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 37.47%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed 6.33%.

Investors may also be paying close attention to some simple moving average indicators on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). The moving average uses the sum of all of the previous closing prices over a certain time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Many investors will opt to use multiple time periods when examining moving averages. Recently, company shares have been recorded trading 1.90% away from the 20-day moving average. Pushing out to the 50-day, we can see that shares are currently trading -0.68% off of that number. Zooming out to the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading 16.28% away from that value.

The stock currently has a beta value of 0.91. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 1 may show that the stock price moves with the market. A beta under 1 might indicate that the stock is less volatile than the market. A beta over 1 indicates that the stock price is more volatile than the market in theory.

As most investors realize, markets will trade in cycles. This being the case, most investors will likely experience extremes of both bull and bear markets during their investing tenure. A big factor in scooping up profits during bull or bear markets is having the ability to identify when markets are beginning to peak or bottom out. This is obviously no easy task even for the most experienced investor. Certain types of stock investment strategies may do better during different market conditions. Professional traders may use highly complex systems in order to spot market opportunities. Novice investors who are just starting out may use simple strategies at first. Choosing a stock picking strategy that is tailored to fit the individual investor’s goals and financial situation may be a good way to create a solid base from which to start from. With the proper amount of research and discipline, the novice investor can begin to make the transition into becoming a skilled investor.

Investors are constantly searching for quality stocks to help provide a boost to the portfolio. Quality can come in various forms such as a company that is a sales leader in a market that is growing or a company that is a technological leader with a proven record of success. Finding quality stocks at a bargain price is typically on the agenda for most investors. Because the economy and the stock market do not always go hand in hand, it may be important to analyze individual stocks. Some investors may choose to buy when the market is going up and sell when the market is going down. Other investors will opt to do the exact opposite. Whether the investor is going with the trend or against it, it can be important to make sure that the right types of stocks are in the portfolio. Nobody can exactly predict the future, but staying on top of portfolio holdings may help when the necessary decisions need to be made.