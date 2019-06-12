Investor Update: Stock Lower -4.77% Over the Last Month: Potbelly Corp (PBPB)

Tracking shares of Parex Resources Inc (PXT.TO), we have seen that the stock price has fallen -4.77% over the last month. Focusing on the past week, shares have moved 0.62%. Zooming out to the last 6 months, shares have seen a change of 29.91%. Heading back a full year, shares have moved -11.48%.

Investing in the stock market often requires individuals to gauge how much risk they are willing to take on for potential reward. Piling on too much risk can put the investor out of their comfort zone. On the flip side, taking on too little risk may not provide the opportunity to receive enough returns to achieve previously stated goals. Finding that perfect balance may come with some first-hand experience that includes some trial and error.

Technical traders often make a point of keeping an eye on the ATR or Average True Range of a particular equity. Currently, Potbelly Corp (PBPB) has a 14-day ATR of 0.31. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Potbelly Corp (PBPB) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.23. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 31.44, the 7-day sits at 42.43, and the 3-day is resting at 66.72 for Potbelly Corp (PBPB). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Keeping an eye on Moving Averages, the 50-day is 7.26, the 200-day is at 9.47, and the 7-day is 4.69 for Potbelly Corp (PBPB). Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Potbelly Corp (PBPB)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -69.06. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.