Investor Scorecard: $1.74 Earnings Estimates in Focus for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Following some earnings data for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), we note that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate is 1.74. This EPS estimate is using data provided by 9 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research. This consensus estimate may vary from other data outlets providing consensus projections. Last quarter, the company reported a quarterly EPS of 1.72. Investors often pay extra close to the actual numbers when they are reported. If the actual comes in way under what the analysts were predicting, investors might want to take a deeper look to see what is going on with the stock. Investors may also be on the lookout for positive surprises on earnings beats. When a company reports actual earnings results, the surprise factor may cause the stock price to move sharply in either direction. Because it is difficult to gauge how a stock will react after the earnings report, investors may trade with increased caution during this period of time.

In the fast paced world of stock market investing, individuals are always looking for information to help provide an edge. Many investors will study sell-side analyst opinions to help assist with navigating the market. Turning the attention to shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), we can see that the current average broker rating is now 1.66. This rating is provided by Zacks Research using a scale from 1 to 5. Following this scale, a 1 would indicate a Strong Buy and a 5 would represent a Strong Sell rating. Digging a little deeper, we can see that out of the polled analysts, 10 rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy. This average broker rating may help investors decide if they feel the same way about the stock as the professionals.

Investors might be trying to gauge which way shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will swing over the next couple of quarters. In recent trading activity, the stock has been seen near the $135.89 level. Many investors pay increased attention to shares when they are nearing notable historical highs or lows. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has touched a high price of 138.45, and seen a low price of 109.09. Looking at some additional historical stock price information, we note that shares have seen a move 0.46% over the previous 12 weeks. If we pull in closer to look at performance over the past month, we see that shares have seen a change of 3.84%. Over the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has moved 3.88%. Investors will most likely be keeping their eyes peeled to see how the stock performs heading into the next round of earnings reports.

