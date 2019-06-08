Investor Radar: Taking a Closer Look at Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN) as PI Hits 1.15013

Separating the winners from the losers is a constant challenge for investors. Many focused investors may look to track stock momentum based on historical prices. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN) currently has a 6 month price index of 1.15013. The six month price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price six months ago. A ratio over one represents an increase in the stock price over the six month time frame. A ratio under one shows that the price has lowered over that defined time period.

We can also take a look at some stock volatility data on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN). The 12 month volatility is currently 21.056400. The 6 month volatility is noted at 19.093800, and the 3 month is recorded at 13.417500. When following the volatility of a stock, investors may be challenged with trying to decipher the correct combination of risk-reward to help maximize returns. As with any strategy, it is important to carefully consider risk and other market factors that might be in play when examining stock volatility levels.

Investors may be looking at the Piotroski F-Score when doing value analysis. The F-Score was developed to help find company stocks that have solid fundamentals, and to separate out weaker companies. Piotroski’s F-Score uses nine tests based on company financial statements. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN) currently has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. One point is given for piece of criteria that is met. Typically, a stock with a high score of 8 or 9 would be seen as strong, and a stock scoring on the lower end between 0 and 2 would be viewed as weaker.

Shifting gears, Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN) has an FCF quality score of 18.789851. The free quality score helps estimate the stability of free cash flow. FCF quality is calculated as the 12 ltm cash flow per share over the average of the cash flow numbers. When reviewing this score, it is generally thought that the lower the ratio, the better. Presently, Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has an FCF score of 0.615314. The FCF score is determined by merging free cash flow stability with free cash flow growth. In general, a higher FCF score value would represent high free cash flow growth. Monitoring FCF information may help provide some excellent insight on the financial health of a specific company.

Investors might want to take a look at shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN) from a different angle. Let’s take a peek at the current Q.i. (Liquidity) Value. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a Q.i. value of 21.00000. This value ranks stocks using EBITDA yield, FCF yield, earnings yield and liquidity ratios. The Q.i. value may help identify companies that are undervalued. A larger value would indicate low turnover and a higher chance of shares being priced incorrectly. A lower value may show larger traded value meaning more sell-side analysts may track the company leading to a lesser chance that shares are priced improperly.

