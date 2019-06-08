Investor Hub: Target Check on Shares of Tricida, Inc. (:TCDA)

Sell-side equity analysts are typically working super hard to create realistic target prices for stocks that they cover. After a recent market scan, we can see that Tricida, Inc. (:TCDA) has a current average target price of 48. These analysts may have different ways that they arrive at a target price. Because target prices are estimates where analysts feel that the stock may be heading, there are obviously no guarantees that the stock price will actually end up there. Investors have the ability to track analyst targets, and they may decide that a specific analyst is right or wrong. Some investors may choose to do their own analysis and see how it compares to what the professionals are thinking. Investors may also have the ability to study the numbers and look at how accurate certain analysts have been with projections in the past. If a specific analyst has a good track record, investors may choose to pay more attention to the target. Because analysts use various methods for creating these estimates, there may be a very wide range of estimates given for a particular stock.

Following recent trading activity on shares of Tricida, Inc. (:TCDA), we can see that the stock has been hovering near the 35.44 price level. Shareholders might be asking themselves whether now is a good time to buy or sell the stock. Over the previous 12 weeks, the stock has moved 43.31%. Looking back over the last month, shares have moved -0.23%. Over the previous week, the stock has changed -2.15%. Investors may also be watching the current price in relation to the 52-week highs/lows. After a recent scan, we note that the 52-week high is presently 39.35, and the 52-week low is 19.96.

Investors have the ability to follow Wall Street analyst views when conducting stock research. Sell-side analysts often put in a lot of time trying to evaluate the inner workings of a company. They may dig through the financials, conduct interviews, and pay keen attention to conference calls in order to compile data for the research report. Many analysts will offer buy, sell, or hold recommendations for stocks they cover. Checking on shares of Tricida, Inc. (:TCDA), we see that the current average broker rating is 2. This average rating falls on a scale from 1 to 5 where a 1 would indicate a Strong Buy. On the flip side, a 5 rating would signify a Strong Sell. Based on data provided by Zacks, there are currently 2 polled analysts rating the stock a Strong Buy or Buy. Investors often have to decide whether they are in agreement with how the analysts perceive the future prospects of a specific stock.

Investors may be sizing up shares of Tricida, Inc. (:TCDA). After a recent check, we see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate provided by Zacks is standing at -0.87. This EPS estimate is comprised of 2 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks. For the last reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of -0.9. Analysts and investors will be closely studying the next round of company earnings reports. Consistent success on the earnings front may point to the company moving in the right direction. On the flip side, a company that has strung together a few bad quarters may ring the warning bells for interested investors.

