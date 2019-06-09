Investor Focus: Spotting the Signals for Chunghwa Telecom CO Ltd (CHT)

Investors may be taking a closer look at shares of Chunghwa Telecom CO Ltd (CHT). Let us focus in on the current opinion signal on the stock. The opinion signal for the current session is 100% Buy. Looking back at the last month, the opinion signal reads 88% Buy. This is the combined signal for the previous month when applying a wide array of studies based on price movement. Using these same guidelines, the signal for last week stands at 40% Buy. Investors may also be interested in the strength and direction of the opinion signals. The opinion direction is currently Top 1%. This is a measurement over the past three trading sessions that provides an indication of whether the latest recent price movement is following the signal. A Buy or Sell signal with a “Strongest” direction indicates that the signal is gaining strength. The opinion strength signal is presently reading Top 1%. This is a longer-term gauge verse the historical strength.

Tracking current trading session activity on shares of Chunghwa Telecom CO Ltd (CHT), we can see that the stock price recently hit 36.41. At the open, shares were trading at 36.24. Since the start of the session, the stock has topped out with a high of 36.41 and bottomed with a low of 36.2. After noting current price levels, we can see that the change from the open is presently 0.21.

Let us now turn the focus to some medium-term indicators on company shares. The reading from the 40-day commodity channel index is currently Buy. The CCI indicator is mainly used to identify oversold and overbought levels. Shifting to the 50-day moving average vs price signal, the reading is measured at Buy. This indicator is used to watch price changes.

Many investors opt to keep a close watch on the views of sell-side analysts that cover the stock. The current analyst rating on Chunghwa Telecom CO Ltd (CHT) is 3. This is based on a scale where a 5 would indicate a Strong Buy, a 4 would equal a Moderate Buy, 3 a hold, 2 a moderate sell, and a rating of 1 would indicate a Strong Sell.

