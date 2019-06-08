Investor Brief: Volatility Check-in for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

After a recent volatility check, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares have popped up on the radar. Watching the ATR or average true range, we have noted that the current level is 10.27. The ATR or average true range was developed by J. Welles Wilder. The ATR tracks the distance that the stock price is moving each period. The ATR may be used by investors and traders to gauge when markets are likely to range, when extreme stock price levels are being approached, or if there is significant interest in a trend. ATR may be used as an indicator, but it may not predict anything by itself. Higher ATR’s may indicate that the stock is trending, and smaller ATR’s may be indicitive of stock price consolidation. The ATR range will be positive whether or not shares are trending up or down. ATR may allow traders to more accurately buy or sell into certain trends.

A certain stock price rally by itself may not be sufficient evidence when making important investing decisions. To understand whether buying a stock at a higher price is justified by its long-term return potential, it is necessary to keep the finger on the pulse of underlying fundamentals. Following the latest data may help investors make the tough portfolio decisions. Investors may also want to set personal financial goals to help ensure that they are staying on the proper track. Financial professionals may be debating if global economic growth appears to be in a modest uptrend. This may have investors scrambling to study if developing markets are indeed growing with developed markets. This year could end up being the first year in a while where this has happened. The longer the bull market run, the tougher the investing decisions might be for the stock picker.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has a current consensus broker rating of 3.00. This rating follows a scale where a 1 or a 2 would represent a consensus Buy recommendation. A rating of 4 or 5 would indicate a consensus Sell recommendation. A rating of 3 would represent a Hold recommendation. Checking in on the RSI or relative strength index, we see that the 14-day level is 50.93. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line heads higher, the stock may be showing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is moving down. RSI may be used to spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a value under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would represent neutral market momentum.

At current stock price levels, we have noted that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares are separated -9.24% from the 52 week high and 38.75% off of the 52 week low. From the open, the stock has seen a change of -0.50%. Looking at some other high/low data, the stock has been seen trading -9.24% away from the 50 day high and 24.02% off of the 50 day low. In terms of volume, the current value is near 82028. Investors may be keeping a close eye on unusual trading volume on company shares. A large increase or decrease in trading volume may suggest that other factors are present.

Tracking some historical performance information for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM), we have noted that performance for the previous week is 1.94%. YTD, the stock has performed 33.03%. Over the last full-year, shares have performed 23.30%. For the previous month, company shares are -4.36%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 2.01%. Tracking some recent volatility numbers, shares are 3.38% for the week, and 2.85% for the past month.

Investors often closely follow fundamental and technical data. Even with all the evidence, it can be tough to determine if the economy and the markets are preparing for a whole new breakout run. With the recent trend resulting in a series of new all-time record highs, investors will have to put the pieces together to try and gauge how long the second longest bull market in history will continue. Some professionals are still wondering if the next recession is looming, and if a bear market is right around the corner. Investors commonly strive to locate the highest probability of success. The next goal may be to capitalize on what could become the most interesting part of the record bull market. Investors will most likely be concentrating on what has proven to work in the past, which may offer a better idea as to how successful the strategies will be heading into the second half of the year and beyond.