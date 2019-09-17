Investor Arena: Tracking Shares of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) as CCI Rolls to Hold

Avid investors may be following technical signals on shares of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP). After a recent check, we have noted that the 60-day commodity channel index reading is Hold. The CCI indicator is generally used to identify overbought and oversold levels. The CCI signal direction is currently pointing to a Rising. Changing the time-frame to the medium-term, we note that the reading from the 40-day commodity channel index is presently Hold. The signal direction is Rising.

When compared to technical analysis, fundamental analysis typically uses a longer-term approach. Chartists may use a time horizon of days, hours, or even minutes. Fundamental analysis may track data going back many years. The difference in timeframe between the two can be seen with how each investing style may be used. Traders may only be looking to make quick trades and capitalize on short-term market movements. Longer-term investors may be looking to hold an investment for months or even years. Some investors will use a combination that studies the technicals and the fundamentals. Fundamentals may be used to identify which stock to buy, while viewing the technicals can be used to sort out the timing of the trade.

Tracking some alternate information, we have noted that the company’s current book value is 2.05. The book value is the per share value of a company based on its equity available to common shareholders for the trailing 12 months. Shifting gears, the company has a current interest coverage value of 68.6. This value measures a company’s ability to honor its debt payments. When the value is below 1, the company may not be generating enough cash from its operations to meet its interest obligations. Tracking current trading session activity on shares of (company), we can see that the stock price recently hit 34.53. Since the start of the session, the stock has managed to touch a high of 35.43 and drop to a low of 33.86.

Investors are often closely following recent stock price support and resistance levels. The support is a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has dropped. If the stock price can break through the first support level, the attention may move to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it hits a certain level of resistance. After a recent look, the stock’s first resistance level is 35.35. On the other side, investors are watching the first support level of 33.78. Investors may also want to take a longer-term look at company shares. According to the most recent information, the stock has a 52-week high of 41.95 and a 52-week low of 17.18. Staying on top of longer-term price action may help provide investors with a wider scope of reference when examining a stock.

When looking at technical analysis, one of the leading concepts is that of the trend. Chartists are constantly looking to identify trends to help determine which way a stock price is moving. Trends may not always be easy to spot, but they can be highly useful when identified. When looking at the stock market, an example of an upward trend is generally classified as a stock price that over time keeps reaching higher highs and higher lows. On the flip side, a downward trend is usually identified by spotting a stock that has been hitting lower lows and lower highs. Defining trends may take the novice trader some time to figure out, but learning how to properly study charts may help bring in steady profits in the future.