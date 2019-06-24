Investor Alert: Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV), Agenus Inc. (NasdaqCM:AGEN) Quant Signals Under the Lens

The Price to Cash Flow for Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) is 3117.648983. The price to cash flow formula is a useful tool investors can use in order to determine the value of a company. Generally, a higher P/CF ratio indicates that the company is less capital demanding and the lesser price to cash flow indicates that the company is more capital demanding.

Formula: Price to Cash Flow = Current Stock Price/ Cash Flow per Share

This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) is -4.880309. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Further, Price to Book ratio for Telenav, Inc. NasdaqGS:TNAV is 3.917937. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued.

Investors will be paying extra close attention to company earnings reports during this current season. With stocks bordering on all-time highs, any substantial earnings beats may propel stocks to even greater heights. On the flip side, stocks that may be overvalued could see a significant correction if earnings disappoint. Every earnings season has its share of big winners and big losers. Trying to project the stocks that will post large beats for the quarter can be tricky. Even if the research points to a company handily beating on the earnings front, the stock may not always react as expected. Trading around earnings reports can get quite dicey for even the most seasoned investors.

In taking a look at some additional key numbers, Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) has a current ERP5 Rank of 16162. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) is 42.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) currently has a Montier C-score of 3.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were fixing the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.

Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) has an M-score Beneish of -3.704357. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) is 84. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) is 84.

At the time of writing, Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Valuation

Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) presently has a current ratio of 1.82. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The Earnings to Price yield of Telenav, Inc. NasdaqGS:TNAV is -0.204905. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Telenav, Inc. NasdaqGS:TNAV is -0.207123. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) is -0.123950.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) is 0.912106. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) is 1.487739. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) is 45.519400. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Telenav, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TNAV) is 42.935800. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 42.542100.

Investors might be trying to figure out how to play the stock market at current levels. The optimist may see much more upward action in the future while the pessimist may be waiting for the impending disaster. Buying into the market at these levels will no doubt come with a bit of caution. Even at these levels, there may still be some good buys. The average individual investor may need to spend a little more time doing the homework, but it may pay off handsomely if the stock market decides to break out higher. As companies start to report quarterly earnings, investors will be watching to see what types of trends emerge. A generally upbeat earnings season may give the bulls more strength to breakout and continue the charge higher into the later stages of the year.

Here we will take a look into some valuation metrics for Agenus Inc. NasdaqCM:AGEN shares.

Price-To-Cash-Flow-Ratio is a term that indicates the degree of cash flow valuation of the enterprise in the securities market. It is derived from the P/E – Price Earnings Ratio, in which the profit is replaced by cash flow. Unlike P/E, the ratio isn’t affected by the chosen depreciation methods, making it suitable for geographic comparison. Agenus Inc. currently has a P/CF ratio of -28.251082.

Investors might be searching far and wide for the next set of winning stocks to add to the portfolio. Many value investors may be on the lookout for stocks that are underpriced at current levels. Some investors may be looking for names that have the potential to see major growth in the next few years. Picking growth companies can be a bit riskier, but they may have much bigger potential for substantial returns. Other investors may be interested in finding companies that provide stable returns and pay out a solid dividend. Investors may even choose to piece together the portfolio with stocks from different categories. Having a diverse selection of stocks is typically recommended for longer-term portfolio health.

Volatility

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Agenus Inc. (NasdaqCM:AGEN), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 64.959800. The 6 month volatility is 61.838300, and the 3 month is spotted at 45.105100. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Agenus Inc. (NasdaqCM:AGEN) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.45631. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.23457, the 24 month is 0.74442, and the 36 month is 0.74074. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.84270, the 3 month is 1.06383, and the 1 month is currently 1.03448.

Valuation Ratios

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Agenus Inc. (NasdaqCM:AGEN)’s ROIC is -0.561734. The ROIC 5 year average is -1.527202 and the ROIC Quality ratio is -0.531272. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits. In terms of EBITDA Yield, Agenus Inc. (NasdaqCM:AGEN) currently has a value of -0.116885. This value is derived by dividing EBITDA by Enterprise Value.

The Price to Book ratio (Current share price / Book value per share) is a good valuation measure you can use to find undervalued investment ideas. A low Price to Book could indicate that the shares are undervalued in their industry. Generally speaking a P/B ratio under 1 is considered low and is best used in relation to asset-heavy firms. At the time of writing Agenus Inc. (NasdaqCM:AGEN) has a price to book ratio of -3.468197.

The Leverage Ratio of Agenus Inc. (NasdaqCM:AGEN) is 0.112818. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

As investors gear up for the stretch run towards the end of the year, the focus will be on which way stock market momentum seems to be shifting. Investors may be taking note of various economic reports and keeping a close eye on global political news. There are many factors that can affect the price of a stock. Tracking the markets from different angles may help to put together the bigger investing picture. Investors may be wondering if they have missed the boat as stocks have cooled off a bit recently. It may be wise to remember that there are always plenty of market opportunities to take advantage of. Diving into the fray may not be necessary until all the boxes are ticked off on the investor’s checklist.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Agenus Inc. (NasdaqCM:AGEN) is -0.666983. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Agenus Inc. (NasdaqCM:AGEN) is 91. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Agenus Inc. (NasdaqCM:AGEN) is 94.

Investors are always looking to gain any possible advantage in the stock market. Knowing the various risk and return possibilities for various types of stocks can be critical to positive performance. Creating a balanced equity portfolio may be the essential first step when thinking about diving into the equity markets. Investors may come from all different types of backgrounds, and they may face completely different situations. Each investor may need to identify their objectives and try to figure out what’s best for their specific situation. Investors may want to take a conservative approach to the markets. Others will be looking to go in full throttle with a very aggressive plan. Whatever the choice, it is important to note that picking stocks based on previous returns will never guarantee future returns. Investors have many choices they can make when looking to purchase stocks. Figuring out levels of risk, expectations of returns, and the overall investment time horizon can all play a big part in crafting the initial plan.

At the time of writing, Agenus Inc. (NasdaqCM:AGEN) has a Piotroski F-Score of 4. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Agenus Inc. NasdaqCM:AGEN is -3.468197. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Agenus Inc. (NasdaqCM:AGEN) is -28.251082. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Agenus Inc. (NasdaqCM:AGEN) is -4.616234. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Investors may be wondering which way stock market momentum will shift in the second half of the year. If the economic landscape shifts and markets start to go south, investors may need to have an action plan in place. Keeping the bigger picture in mind may help investors when markets are struggling. Short-term developments may cause the investor to lose confidence in certain holdings. Keeping the focus on stock analysis and the overall economic picture may help investors see through the trees. Sometimes the calm, cool, and collected approach will help settle the mind during turbulent market conditions. Being able to stay emotionally unattached to a stock or sector may assist the investor with making tricky buying or selling decisions. Being disciplined is an attribute that many successful investors share. Being prepared for many different scenarios can help ease the burden when those tough portfolio decisions have to be made.