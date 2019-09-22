Intellia Thera CS (NTLA) Sees Schaff Indicator Continue To Climb

Intellia Thera CS (NTLA) are in trader’s focus this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator has trending higher consistently over the past week. Investors will be watching to see if the price level breaches the overbought signal at 75, which would suggest the strong likelihood of a near-term pullback.

Introduced in 2008 by Douglas Schaff, the conecpt of the Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is to identify peaks and lows and predict reversals by running through a cycle oscillator, creating an effective indicator for entry and exit signals, when used in conjuction with additional signals. The STC combines an exponential moving average with slow stochastics to display a signal line that oscillates between two levels on a scale of 0 to 100.

When it comes to equity investing, being too confident may be just as detrimental as not being confident enough. Many investors may think they are making all the right moves when the markets are riding high. This may be the case, but sometimes it might be good fortune. Finding confidence to make trades in down market environments may make the difference between a good portfolio and a great portfolio. It can also be quite easy to confuse skill with a long-term bull market. Many bad decisions may still get rewarded when the market keeps heading higher. On the other end of the spectrum, having too much self-doubt may leave an investor with way too many what ifs. Managing confidence in the markets may play a pivotal role when making tough investing decisions. Finding that perfect balance between the needed gusto and the correct amount of caution may help ease the burden moving forward in the equity market.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is another popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Intellia Thera CS (NTLA) has a 14-day RSI of 43.10, the 7-day is at 44.59, and the 3-day is resting at 32.80.

Investors are always looking for any little advantage when trading the stock market. Scouring all the various data regarding publically traded companies can be overwhelming at times. Once the investor becomes familiar with the basics, they may be able to dive in deeper and focus on the essentials. Creating a winning strategy may not occur overnight. There may be times when even the best crafted plan does not play out as expected. Being flexible and having the proper tools in place can help the investor see the clearer picture when markets get muddy.

Intellia Thera CS (NTLA) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 17.63. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Shares of Intellia Thera CS (NTLA) have a 200-day moving average of 15.50. The 50-day is 16.18, and the 7-day is sitting at 14.59. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Intellia Thera CS (NTLA) is 18.90. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator that may be useful for traders and investors.

The Williams %R is designed to provide a general sense of when the equity might have reached an extreme and be primed for a reversal. As a general observance, the more overbought or oversold the reading displays, the more likely a reversal may take place. The 14 day Williams %R for Intellia Thera CS (NTLA) is noted at -42.13. Many consider the equity oversold if the reading is below -80 and overbought if the indicator is between 0 and -20.

There is no easy answer when attempting to address the tough question of how to best approach the equity market, especially when facing a turbulent investing climate. There are many different schools of thought when it comes to stock trading. Investors may have to first gauge their appetite for risk in order to build a solid platform on which to construct a legitimate strategy. The wealth of available information has made the road a bit smoother to travel for amateur investors. Making the transition to the next level is most likely on the minds of many dedicated investors. Tracking technicals and fundamentals may also help provide a roadmap to help separate the contenders from the pretenders. As we head into the second half of the year, it remains to be seen which way the market will lean. Investors may have to do all the necessary homework in order to find stocks that will thrive under any market conditions.