Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAG.AX)’s Chikou Passes below Tenkan

Ichimoku traders are closely watching shares of Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAG.AX) as the equity’s price has tipped below the Tenkan moving average line, creating an environment ripe for a potential near-term reversal. The chikou span represents one of Ichimoku’s most unique features; that of time-shifting certain lines backwards or forwards in order to gain a clearer perspective of price action. In the chikou span’s case, the current closing price is time-shifted backwards by 26 periods. While the rationale behind this may at first appear confusing, it becomes very clear once we consider that it allows us to quickly see how today’s price action compares to the price action of 26 periods ago, which can help determine trend direction. The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technique offers the chance to obtain many different types of operating signals through the use of a single graph. As for all trading techniques, when we are using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for our operations, it is always advisable to take into account other elements (volumes, sentiment, seasonality, oscillators, etc …), but certainly the immediate graphic understanding of the trend and its evolution represent the strongest point of the Ichimoku technique.

When the stock market starts to get volatile, investors might start getting worried about their investments. The natural response is to do something about it and take some action. Sometimes this may be necessary, but sometimes the best way to deal with volatility may be to wait it out and stay the course. It can be scary to watch the portfolio decline, and nobody wants to see their stocks taking a nosedive. Although there is no foolproof strategy to ride out market downturns, investors often agree that having a diversified stock portfolio may be the most logical defense.

Let’s take a look at some recent technical levels on shares of Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAG.AX). The current 14-day RSI is noted at 52.14, the 7-day is 63.79, and the 3-day is seen at 77.14. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Traders may be focusing on other technical indicators for stock assessment. Presently, Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAG.AX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 146.85. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period.

A common look back period is 14 days. Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAG.AX)’s Williams %R presently stands at -8.42. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAG.AX) is sitting at 32.15. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

A widely used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for spotting peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out reliable support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 7.68.

