Institutions Peg This Stock As a Favorite: Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)’s shares are under review with key ownership changing hands of late.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)’s stock has been a favorite of “smart money” aka institutions, as of late. Institutions are currently holders of 80.30% of the shares. On the other hand, company insiders are holding 0.60%. Genuine Parts Company’s stock price currently sits at $102.39.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)’s stock was 6.63%. Over the last week of the month, it was 0.41%, -4.58% over the last quarter, and 2.28% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Genuine Parts Company stock was -11.12% off of the high and 7.54% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -11.12% (High), 13.30%, (Low).

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 51.18. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

Another important element to consider is the price target and recommendations from brokerage firm analysts. On a consensus basis the Street sees the stock heading to 107.29 in the near term. Based on a 1 to 5 integer scale, analysts have a 2.60 recommendation on the name.