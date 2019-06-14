Inogen Inc (INGN) Triple EMA Trending Higher

Inogen Inc (INGN)’s Triple Exponential Moving Average has been spotted as trending higher over the past five bars, suggesting that momentum is building for the shares. Triple Exponential Moving Average (also referred to as TEMA) was developed by Patrick Mulloy and was first published in the “Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities” magazine. The main purpose in developing of this indicator was reducing the lag between the indicator and price action by making it fast-acting and more sensitive to market changes. In similar to other moving averages way, the TEMA indicator is used to identify trends and generate trading signals.

When getting into the markets, most investors realize that riskier stocks may have an increased potential for higher returns. If investors decide to take a chance on some of these stocks, they may want to employ some standard techniques to help manage that risk. This may involve creating a diversified stock portfolio. Mixing up the portfolio with stocks from different sectors, market caps, and growth potential, may be the right move. In general, the goal is to maximize returns in accordance with the individual’s specific risk profile. It should be obvious that no matter how well rounded the portfolio is, there are always risks in the equity markets. Having a sound plan before investing can help ease the burden of knowing that markets can sometimes do crazy things without any rhyme or reason.

Investors and traders continue to closely monitor additional technical levels of shares of Inogen Inc (INGN). A frequently used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 141.35, and the 50-day is 77.07.

The 14-day ADX for Inogen Inc (INGN) is currently at 35.51. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend. Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 44.37, the 7-day stands at 57.02, and the 3-day is sitting at 76.66. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

At the time of writing, Inogen Inc (INGN) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 119.44. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Inogen Inc (INGN)’s Williams %R presently stands at -9.17. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

