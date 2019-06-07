Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA) Shares Drop -6.69%

Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA) has ended the quarter in the red, yielding negative results for the shares at they ticked -6.69% over that time frame. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -4.23% over the past 4-weeks, -12.40% over the past half year and -27.47% over the past full year. Infracap MLP ETF ‘s weekly performance is at 1.12.

Active investors are constantly weighing risk and return when trading in the stock market. Every investor has to evaluate their risk appetite at some point. The amount of risk an investor is willing to take on can have a large impact on expected future returns. Some people may be much more comfortable with riskier investments than others. This can greatly vary from one person to the next. Once the individual investor is comfortable with the amount of money on the table, they should be able to spend their energies focused on finding a winning strategy. Finding a winning strategy may involve many different aspects of stock research. Following a plan may help investors plow through downturns in the markets, and being able to change the plan when things aren’t working can also be a help to longer-term portfolio health.

Keeping an eye on Moving Averages, the 50-day is 5.77, the 200-day is at 6.18, and the 7-day is 5.42 for Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA). Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to examine the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA) is currently sitting at 0.12. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 41.60, the 7-day stands at 44.15, and the 3-day is sitting at 53.79. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Another technical indicator that may be a powerful resource for determining trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA) is noted at 33.85. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -65.45. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Investors are constantly striving to get on top in the stock market. Everyone wants to find that next winner to jumpstart the portfolio. Investors often identify risk preference when trying to sort out asset allocation. Typically, a greater amount of risk may provide a greater chance for growth. Many investors may struggle with the concept of keeping emotion out of choosing stocks. Equity research often requires a high degree of patience, dedication, and practice. Learning everything possible about the markets can help the individual build a good base to work with. Being able to sort out the data to determine what is relevant information can help with those tough investment decisions.