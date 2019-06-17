Indicator Watch: Tracking the Numbers on Shares of Versarien Plc (VRS.L)

Traders might be taking a second look at shares of Versarien Plc (VRS.L). After a recent spotcheck, we can see that the SuperTrend line is now above the current stock price. This signal may alert traders that the stock has possibly entered into buy territory.

Many investors may have noticed that when the stock market has been running bullishly hot for quite some time, market tops can be a very busy place. Trading interest may be noticeably higher when the good times are rolling. This can be tricky because often times, prices may become inflated and somewhat overvalued. Traders will need to pay much more attention to what is going on at the tops of these bull runs. When interest is heightened, traders who got in at much better prices may be looking to unload the winners for quick profits. Doing the proper research can help clear out some of the fog that comes with an oversaturated market. Chartists will most likely be paying attention to price moves and trying to spot the next series of trends that develop. Spotting a trend earlier than the crowd may help the trader sell before the big drop or buy before the big rise. Learning how opportunities unfold and present themselves in the stock market may take a lot of time and effort to master. Professional traders are typically a few moves ahead of the novice and relatively naive trader. Getting to that next level should be on the mind of any dedicated trader or investor. Learning from past mistakes can make a huge difference in the future of the trader’s profits and psyche.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Versarien Plc (VRS.L) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -18.72. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Versarien Plc (VRS.L) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 154.44. Dedicated investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 54.56, the 7-day sits at 66.62, and the 3-day is resting at 82.42 for Versarien Plc (VRS.L). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Versarien Plc (VRS.L) is 15.88. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

A widely used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for spotting peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out reliable support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 124.13.

As we move deeper into earnings season, investors may be trying to figure out how to best position the portfolio for the rest of the calendar year. Maybe things haven’t gone as well as planned in the first half of the year, and a few tweaks need to be made to bolster profits in the second half. Closely watching the earnings reports may be a good way to see what companies are getting things right, and what companies have some work to do. Many investors will take notice if a company posts a much larger earnings beat or miss than expected. Not only will the stock most likely become a bit more volatile, but overall interest may be heightened as investors try to piece together the puzzle and figure out why there was such a discrepancy between estimates and actuals. Once the dust settles and the picture becomes a little clearer, investors may be able to properly rotate in or out of a certain name or sector. Finding stocks that look good on paper but have fallen out of favor with certain investors may be a good place to start doing some further number crunching. Locating those overlooked sectors with growth potential might be a good way to uncover those stocks that are ready to make a run.