Indicator Watch: Tracking the Numbers on Shares of Puxin Ltd (NEW)

Putting the focus on shares of Puxin Ltd (NEW), we have noted that the SuperTrend indicator is currently above the stock price. Traders tracking this signal may be on the lookout for possible buying opportunities at current levels.

Investors may be diving into the latest company earnings reports trying to scope out some quality stocks to add to the portfolio. Nobody knows for sure which way overall market momentum will sway as we near the close of the calendar year. Investors may be getting ready to do a portfolio review to see which stocks are worthy to hold, and which ones have underperformed a may need to be unloaded. Regularly monitoring stock investments may keep the investor ready for any big market changes that may occur.

Puxin Ltd (NEW)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is currently at -27.97. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was developed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 49.72, the 7-day stands at 58.97, and the 3-day is sitting at 54.25. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Puxin Ltd (NEW) is sitting at 23.93. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for Puxin Ltd (NEW) is sitting at 7.38.

Investors have the option to employ technical indicators when conducting stock research. At the time of writing, Puxin Ltd (NEW) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 108.74. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

Active traders are often looking for the next great move to secure profits in the stock market. Traders might be tracking stocks that are primed for a breakout. When a stock suddenly breaks to the upside, it has the potential to bring the optimistic crowd along with it. The breakout may bring in traders who missed out on the beginning of a run trying to capitalize on the back end. The professional trader is typically one who is able to stand out from the crowd. Being able to separate fantasy from reality can mean big profits for the dedicated trader. Impulse buying or selling on good or bad news is common in the stock market. Being able to come to a reasonable conclusion about why stock prices are headed one way and not the other can be a tough proposition. Paying attention to all the headlines may lead some traders down the path of no return if trades are being made strictly on daily news or even perception or that news. Discerning between what is actually driving a stock and what is perceived to be driving a stock may end up being a large factor between future gains and losses in the equity market.