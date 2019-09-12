Indicator Watch: Chaikin Oscillator Over Zero for Marathon Group Cor (PDPR)

Checking in on the signals for Marathon Group Cor (PDPR), we have recently recorded the Chaikin Oscillator above zero. Traders may be watching for possible bullish momentum on the stock.

Investors may be trying to decide if the current market environment remains bullish. It can be extremely difficult to decide when to sell, especially when data seems positive and most signs are pointing higher. Jumping in to buy stocks on a pullback may seem like a good idea, but following specific sectors may become increasingly more important. Following long-term trends may help the investor see the bigger picture of what has been going on with a specific stock or sector. Deciding to sell a winner after a big run can be tempting, but knowing the underlying causes for the run may help identify if there may indeed be more room for gains. Avoiding common investing pitfalls may take many years to master, but it may end up determining long-term success.

When performing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to view technical levels. Marathon Group Cor (PDPR) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 35.90. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

Shares of Marathon Group Cor (PDPR) have a 200-day moving average of 0.00. The 50-day is 0.00, and the 7-day is sitting at 0.00. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 45.49, the 7-day sits at 50.53, and the 3-day is resting at 59.44 for Marathon Group Cor (PDPR). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of Marathon Group Cor (PDPR). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX sits at 38.07. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to look at the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Marathon Group Cor (PDPR) is currently sitting at 0.00. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Investors constantly have to weigh risk against reward when trying to extract profits and maximum value from the stock market. Making educated investment decisions typically requires dedication, rational thinking, and self-control. Once the individual investor starts developing good habits, they can start to eliminate the bad ones that may be costing them enormous amounts of hard earned money. Everybody is prone to make mistakes at some point, and being able to realize what contributed to the mistake can help with corrective actions. Repeating the same mistakes over and over again in the stock market will most likely lead the investor down the wrong path.