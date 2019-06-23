Indicator Watch: Chaikin Oscillator Over Zero for Arch Capital Grp Ltd (ACGL)

Checking in on the signals for Arch Capital Grp Ltd (ACGL), we have recently recorded the Chaikin Oscillator above zero. Traders may be watching for possible bullish momentum on the stock.

Investors might be looking to sharpen the gaze and focus on recent market action. As we move into the second part of the year, everyone will be watching to see which way the stock market momentum shifts. Many believe that the bulls are still charging while others feel like the bears may be waiting in the wings. There are various schools of thought when it comes to trading stocks. Investors may have to first asses their appetite for risk in order to start creating a solid investment plan.

When performing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to view technical levels. Arch Capital Grp Ltd (ACGL) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 182.54. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

Shares of Arch Capital Grp Ltd (ACGL) have a 200-day moving average of 30.54. The 50-day is 34.17, and the 7-day is sitting at 35.84. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 71.76, the 7-day sits at 81.05, and the 3-day is resting at 94.52 for Arch Capital Grp Ltd (ACGL). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of Arch Capital Grp Ltd (ACGL). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX sits at 29.95. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to look at the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Arch Capital Grp Ltd (ACGL) is currently sitting at 0.51. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Some stock market investors may abide to the saying, nothing ventured nothing gained. Others may operate by following the saying slow and steady wins the race. The correct move for one investor may not be the same for another. Some may choose to go all in, while others may look to reduce risk with stable long-term staple companies. Active equity investors may be forced to make hard decisions at some point, but working hard and being prepared may prove to be a portfolio booster. Dedicated investors are often willing to put in the extra hours in order to make sure no stone is left unturned.