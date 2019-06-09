Indicator Update: PPO Reading Below the Signal Line on Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE.TO)

Focusing in on shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE.TO), we have seen that the Percentage Price Oscillator is currently lower than the signal line. Traders following this indicator will be looking for signs of bearish momentum.

Successful traders and investors often learn how to develop disciplined strategies. Trading strategies can range from very simple to highly complex. Whatever the strategy choice, investors who stay the course may have a better chance of coming out a winner in the stock market. Traders may try to avoid getting trapped into a sour situation. Being able to stomach some losses along the way may not be easy, but it may help sustain profits in the long run. Making the best possible decision is typically what many investors attempt to accomplish. Often times, it may take some bad trades to get to the good ones. Combining the study of company fundamentals with technical stock charts may lead to increased overall knowledge about a particular name. Technical analysts will often be following price action tick by tick with the hopes of capitalizing on a defined trend.

Investors and Traders using technical analysis to review stocks may be focusing on the ATR or Average True Range. Currently, Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE.TO) has a 14-day ATR of 0.03. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 38.18, the 7-day stands at 40.79, and the 3-day is sitting at 60.31. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE.TO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -65.35. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE.TO) have a 7-day moving average of 0.29.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE.TO). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 24.69. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

Investors may be trying to figure out which chart patterns or technical indicators to use. This may take some time to figure out which strategy works for each individual. Back testing specific indicators can be a good way to personally evaluate a particular method. Many investors will opt to follow trading strategies of the professionals. This may work well for some but not others. Figuring out what works and what doesn’t should help the investor make better future decisions. Some investors will choose to go against the grain and develop a contrarian approach. Pulling out substantial profits in the markets may seem like a daunting task. Playing things safe may be the choice for one investor but not the next. Many people will choose to adhere to the old saying of nothing ventured nothing gained. This of course may vary from investor to investor depending on the amount of capital available.