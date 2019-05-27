Immigrants Learn About Israel’s Housing Market Options at NBN Fair

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 9:40 pm

As Israel’s real estate and housing markets continue to expand, olim (immigrants to Israel) are regularly searching for affordable home buying options in their ideal communities to start their new lives. This sentiment was on full display last night, as 500 olim gathered in Jerusalem to hear about the most affordable and viable residential areas for newcomers to consider.



At the second annual Nefesh B’Nefesh Communities Fair, representatives from 45 communities from the north, south, center and within Jerusalem were on hand to provide olim with first-hand knowledge about what makes their neighborhood special.

In addition, the new immigrants had the opportunity to hear from experts covering a wide range of topics concerning purchasing a home, understanding mortgages, and choosing the right community for each family’s particular needs.



The event was part of the Nefesh B’Nefesh (NBN) and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael ‘Go Beyond’ program, which works to develop the periphery of Israel and Jerusalem through aliyah (immigration) that provides incentives for olim to reside in these areas. Additionally, the Fair was run in partnership with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel and JNF – USA.

"Olim come from a wide range of backgrounds and have different priorities when searching for a community in Israel," said Rachel Berger, Director of Post-Aliyah at Nefesh B‘Nefesh. "Our Israel Communities Fair was created in order for olim get a closer look at the diversity of options and affordability that exist in various communities and cities throughout the country."

Some of the communities represented at the Fair included: Ashkelon, Beer-Sheva, Beit Shemesh, Carmei Gat, Caesaria, Efrat, Hadera, Haifa, Hispin, Jerusalem, Karmiel, Katzrin, Lod, Maalot, Migdal Haemek, Modiin, Naharia, Negohot, Raanana, Rehovot, Shoham, Tzfat and Yokneam. Specific communities that have seen an uptick in interest from olim recently are the likes of Rehovot, Pardes Hanna, and Harish, which is a brand-new, developing city in the north.

Founded in 2002, Nefesh B’Nefesh in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel and JNF-USA is dedicated to revitalizing Aliyah from North America and the UK by removing or minimizing the financial, professional, logistical and social obstacles of Aliyah. The support and comprehensive social services provided by Nefesh B‘Nefesh to its over 57,000 newcomers has ensured that 90% of its Olim have remained in Israel.

