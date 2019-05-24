‘If you can‘t stand heat get out of oven‘ comic loses Netflix deal

By Larry Jones / May 24, 2019 at 5:40 pm

The comedian who was slammed for his offensive

Holocaust jokes has now lost his lucrative comedy special deal with Netflix, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Isaac Butterfield, an Australian comedian, made jokes about millions of Jews being killed in the Holocaust during an April 11 performance. After the event, a Jewish woman in the audience wrote the comedian that she found his show offensive: “Sitting there hearing about Jews being gassed, eight million perished including children, watching family members being gassed or tortured or shot, is not remotely funny,” her email said.

Butterfield responded, “If you cannot stand the heat get out of the oven.”

At the time, Anti-Defamation Commission Chairman Dvir Abramovich said in a statement that, “It’s never OK to spew such hate rhetoric, and Isaac Butterfield should be ashamed for his hideous remarks that crossed all lines, and which trampled on the memory of the dead.”

Now, the streaming giant has reportedly nixed Butterfield’s “The Butterfield Effect” stand-up comedy special because it had problems with how offensive the material was, wrote the Daily Mail.

Butterfield has defended his type of jokes, claiming he is only trying to push the boundaries of political correctness. He currently has close to one million YouTube subscribers who watch him perform this material.

