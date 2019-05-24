IDF to test new red alert siren activation method

By Larry Jones / May 24, 2019 at 12:40 pm

The IDF will test a rocket alert siren in Northern Israel on Monday.

The siren, which will sound at 10:05 a.m. local time, will be activated “for the first time using a new national method,” the IDF Spokespersons Unit said in a statement. Normally, the “tzeva adom” (red alert) sirens are activated by region.

The test will take place on radio, TV, the Home Front Command website and app, and the sirens themselves.

The IDF says the test was planned in advance and is intended to maintain the sirens’ capabilities.

Earlier this month, a malfunction caused the Memorial Day siren to sound at the Kirya army base in Tel Aviv a day early. Pedestrians stopped in their tracks and drivers pulled over and got out of their cars to stand in reflection.

