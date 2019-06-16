Hull Moving Average Touches 34.84196296 for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ($NYSE:CFG)

Investors might be looking to rebuild the portfolio as we move into the second half of the year. New investors can be tempted to try to maximize returns by owning one specific sector or be exposed to a fairly large single investment. By diversifying the portfolio, investors might be able to protect themselves from a sudden move against the position. Finding the correct portfolio balance is how many investors choose to approach the markets. This may take some time to master, and there may be some bumps along the way. Investors managing their own money may want to make sure that they know exactly what stocks are in the portfolio at all times. Keeping tabs on portfolio performance can also be a good way to make sure that it is weighted properly.

Many traders will look to optimize stock trades by using various technical indicators. The Ichimoku Cloud indicator is highly flexible and is commonly used in conjunction with the RSI to help confirm momentum and overall trends. Let’s focus on a few different Ichimoku readings on shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG):

Ichimoku Cloud Base Line: 33.795

Ichimoku Cloud Conversion Line: 34.7675

Ichimoku Lead 1: 34.72375

Ichimoku Lead 2: 35.3075

Traders following shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) may have noted that the stock most recently closed at 34.97. Going back a full-year, the stock has seen a change of -15.53140097 over that stretch. Taking the focus in to more recent action, shares have seen a move of 3.27820437 over the last week. Over the prior month, the stock has moved 2.22157264. Over the past three months, the stock has moved -2.5090605.

There are multiple moving average indicators that traders may rely on when conducting stock research. One of the most popular is the Simple Moving Average. The SMA is unweighted, meaning that each period in the set of data is weighted equally. Looking at some SMA levels, we can see that the 10 day is 34.7735, the 20 day is 34.39136, and the 30 day is 34.15190667. Tracking some other time periods, we note that the 50 day SMA is 34.430244 , the 100 day is 34.938684 , and the 200 day SMA is currently 35.0471355.

Tracking some one month stock pivot points, we note that the Classic Pivot is 33.60333333, the Classic resistance 1 is 34.84666667, and the Classic support 1 is presently 32.61666667. The Fibonacci one month pivot is 33.60333333 while the Fibonacci support 1 pivot is 32.75147333, and the Fibonacci support 2 is 32.22519333. Looking at one month Woodie pivot, we note the level at 33.8975. The Woodie support 1 pivot is 33.205, and the Woodie resistance 1 pivot is 35.435.

Traders focusing on technical analysis may be interested in following the Awesome Oscillator level. Currently, the reading is 0.66036853. Typically, when the Awesome Oscillator moves above the zero line, this would indicate that the short term momentum is rising quicker than the long term momentum. A cross below the zero line would indicate that short term momentum is dropping faster than the long term momentum.

Tracking the Hull Moving Average, we note that the current level is 34.84196296. The Hull Moving Average was introduced by Alan Hull. Swing traders often use this indicator in combination with other signals in order to help identify possible entry and exit spots.

With the stock market continuing to move higher, investors may be searching for stocks that are still fairly undervalued. This may involve doing a little bit more homework than usual. Spotting those names that have been cast aside and not garnering much recent attention might be a good place to start. Putting in a few extra hours of stock research may provide some good options for buying on the next big dip. Of course, nobody can say for sure how long the markets will continue to climb. Being ready for a pullback can help if investors already have some names in mind that they are looking to scoop up when they fall to a certain level. Tracking the technicals and staying up on the fundamentals should help investors hone in on the next wave of stocks to add to the portfolio.

Expanding the technical focus for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG), we see that the Keltner Channels 20 day upper band is 35.01214592, and the 20 day lower band is34.03003305. The Keltner Channels indicator is similar to Bollinger Bands and Moving Average Envelopes.