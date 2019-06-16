Hull Moving Average in Focus for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (:SDS): Level Touches 31.92622741

Investors may be looking at all the different factors that come into play when searching for those next stocks to add to the portfolio. Maybe there are some names that have been on the radar, but the timing hasn’t been right to add them into the mix. As we get closer to the end of the year, investors may be looking back at individual stock performance over the past year. They may discover some great opportunities that weren’t available during the last review. Investors may also be keeping an eye on which sectors were the big winners during the latest earnings season. Branching out into new areas may help give the investor some alternative ideas for the next few quarters.

There are multiple moving average indicators that traders may rely on when conducting stock research. One of the most popular is the Simple Moving Average. The SMA is unweighted, meaning that each period in the set of data is weighted equally. Looking at some SMA levels for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (:SDS), we can see that the 10 day is 31.99536, the 20 day is 32.82338, and the 30 day is 33.29243667. Tracking some other time periods, we note that the 50 day SMA is 33.13719 , the 100 day is 32.397516 , and the 200 day SMA is currently 33.7307645.

Expanding the technical focus for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (:SDS), we see that the Keltner Channels 20 day upper band is 32.9629842, and the 20 day lower band is32.15162136. The Keltner Channels indicator is similar to Bollinger Bands and Moving Average Envelopes.

Tracking the Hull Moving Average, we note that the current level is 31.92622741. The Hull Moving Average was introduced by Alan Hull. Swing traders often use this indicator in combination with other signals in order to help identify possible entry and exit spots.

Tracking some one month stock pivot points, we note that the Classic Pivot is 33.38333333, the Classic resistance 1 is 34.76666667, and the Classic support 1 is presently 30.90666667. The Fibonacci one month pivot is 33.38333333 while the

Fibonacci support 1 pivot is 31.90881333, and the Fibonacci support 2 is 30.99785333. Looking at one month Woodie pivot, we note the level at 32.915. The Woodie support 1 pivot is 29.97, and the Woodie resistance 1 pivot is 33.83.

Many traders will look to optimize stock trades by using various technical indicators. The Ichimoku Cloud indicator is highly flexible and is commonly used in conjunction with the RSI to help confirm momentum and overall trends. Let’s focus on a few different Ichimoku readings:

Ichimoku Cloud Base Line: 33.66

Ichimoku Cloud Conversion Line: 31.865

Ichimoku Lead 1: 33.1175

Ichimoku Lead 2: 32.385

Traders focusing on technical analysis may be interested in following the Awesome Oscillator level. Currently, the reading is -1.27729382. Typically, when the Awesome Oscillator moves above the zero line, this would indicate that the short term momentum is rising quicker than the long term momentum. A cross below the zero line would indicate that short term momentum is dropping faster than the long term momentum.

Traders following shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (:SDS) may have noted that the stock most recently closed at 31.97. Going back a full-year, the stock has seen a change of -12.57517769 over that stretch. Taking the focus in to more recent action, shares have seen a move of -0.92936803 over the last week. Over the prior month, the stock has moved -2.61875761. Over the past three months, the stock has moved -4.99108734.

Investing in the stock market will always involve some level of risk. Investors often have to determine how much they are willing to risk, and try to project what the potential reward could be. Taking on too much risk may put the average investor out of their comfort zone. Finding that sweet spot for risk appetite may help investors get on the correct path to conquering the markets. As companies continue to report quarterly earnings, investors will be watching which companies post larger than expected surprises. Analysts will also be watching the numbers closely in order to make sense of the results and update estimates accordingly.

