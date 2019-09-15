HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Quant Signal & -0.006789 Earnings At a Glance

The Earnings to Price yield of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is -0.008403. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for HubSpot, Inc. NYSE:HUBS is -0.006789. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is -0.006102.

Investors may be scouring the exchanges for the next breakout stock. With the next earnings season in focus, investors will be keeping their eyes open for names that have upside potential. Tracking earnings results can help the investor see how healthy the company is. Investors may choose to research companies that produce large earnings beats. Taking the time to fully research the fundamentals can help the investor start piecing together the puzzle. Although many investors may not feel comfortable making trades around earnings, they can prepare for the aftermath and set up a plan to proceed once the market settles.

Now we’ll turn to some key quant data and ratios. The Current Ratio of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is 3.97. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s Leverage Ratio was recently noted as 0.520211. This ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by total assets plus total assets previous year, divided by two. The leverage of a company is relative to the amount of debt on the balance sheet. This ratio is often viewed as one measure of the financial health of a firm.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is 44. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

At the time of writing, HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has an M-score Beneish of -2.422127. This M-score model is a little known investment tool that was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is 80. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is 83.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is 12438. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Shifting gears, we can see that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has a Q.i. Value of 56. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.29567. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.02345, the 24 month is 2.23583, and the 36 month is 3.01119. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.99346, the 3 month is 0.95697, and the 1 month is currently 0.88646.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is 44.323. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is 42.6101. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 40.7222.

The amount of financial information available to individual investors these days is staggering. Accumulating intelligence in the stock market is much easier to do than ever before. All the advances in technology have allowed regular investors to access information with relative ease. Making sense of all the various data can be overwhelming, but plowing through the data may create a solid foundation to start enhancing profits in the market. With so many investing options, traders and investors need to construct a plan that works specifically for them. Becoming educated about the stock market before tackling the beast might assist the individual investor in many ways. Studying how markets and prices move may help the investor decide which way is the best way to go. Understanding the difficulties and possible pitfalls that investors generally fall prey to, can go a long way in helping even before the first trade is ever made. As most investors know, the markets and economic landscapes are constantly changing. This requires the investor to be in tip top mental shape in order to confront tough buy or sell decisions when the time comes.