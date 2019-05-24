How to watch ‘Outlander‘ on Starz and catch up on the first 4 seasons

By Larry Jones / May 24, 2019 at 5:40 am

Outlander Facebook

“Outlander” has survived four seasons and 55 episodes, and season 5 is already hotly anticipated.

If you haven‘t been following the drama between Claire, Jamie, and Frank, here‘s your chance to catch up on all the action you‘ve missed.

Read on to find out .

There have been four seasons and 55 episodes of “,” but fans of the show can‘t get enough.

The hit series, based on the best-selling series from author Diana Gabaldon, has won accolades from viewers and critics alike, and follows British nurse Claire Randall as she moves between eras and between loves.

Shooting for season 5 of “Outlander” began in April, which means that, unfortunately, we probably have a while yet before we pick up where the drama left off.

But the good news is that this gives you plenty of time to catch up on the first four seasons, or if you‘re a superfan, .

Here‘s how to watch “Outlander” on Starz:

Visit the . In the United States, “Outlander” lives on Starz, which means that this will be the easiest way to get your fix. You‘ll actually be able to watch your first full episode of the show free, but once you get hooked, you‘ll have to start paying $8.99 a month. Alternatively, pay Amazon or Hulu a little bit more to get Starz. We should note that you could also stream Starz through either or , but you‘ll have to purchase the Starz add-on, which means paying an additional $8.99 a month on top of your existing Amazon or Hulu subscription fees. As such, going through Starz is a much more economical route. If you‘re looking for one-off episodes, you could buy them one at a time for $2.99 each through Amazon or $3.49 each through iTunes. Start a . Like other subscription services, Starz will give you a 7-day free trial before charging your credit card. So theoretically, if you can binge all 55 episodes in just a week, you won‘t have to pay a cent to watch “Outlander.” If you‘re looking to consume the show in a slightly less frantic way, however, starting a trial and then paying the $8.99 a month (or $74.99 a year) is probably the better way to go. Currently, Starz is offering a discounted monthly rate of $5.99 for three months after you sign up for the free 7-day trial. Create a Starz account. In order to start your trial, you‘ll need to provide an email address, select your plan (that‘s $8.99 a month or $74.99 if you pay for a full year upfront), and enter payment information. Get to watching! All four seasons of Outlander are currently available on Starz, so you‘ll have plenty of episodes to keep you busy.

