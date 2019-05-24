How to use Prime Pantry get groceries and household staples delivered to your door

By Larry Jones / May 24, 2019 at 5:20 am

Getting a box of cereal or a jar of peanut butter is as easy as going to Amazon.

Thanks to , you can now get kitchen staples and household items delivered to your doorstep in one to four days.

Read on to learn more about and how to use it to save money and time grocery shopping.

Why go to the grocery store when you could just go to your computer? Proving, once again, that it really can be your one stop shop for every need you may have is Amazon‘s .

It may just be the easiest way to get your kitchen and grocery necessities – particularly those of the boxed variety like cereals, peanut butter, bread, and other packaged goods. As Amazon notes, the service is perfect for getting “snacks, breakfast foods, beverages, beauty and personal care items, and household products.”

While there are plenty of other grocery delivery services these days, few have the geographic reach or selection that Amazon can provide, and of course, few are quite as affordable.

If you‘re considering treating yourself to in advance (or in honor) of Amazon Prime Day, here‘s what you‘ll need to know about using the service.

1. .

In order to use Prime Pantry, you‘ll have to be a Prime member. Signing up is easy – . You‘ll get 30 days for free, and if you‘re hooked by the two-day free shipping, access to Prime Video, and of course, access to Prime Pantry, you‘ll have to pay $119 per year to continue this membership (or $12.99 per month).

2. Select the .

Just head over to the , where you‘ll be prompted to try out the service for free for 30 days. After that, you‘ll be billed $4.99 a month for continued access.

3. Set your delivery zip code.

While Prime Pantry is widely available across the United States, actual items available for purchase vary by location. Be sure to set your delivery location to ensure that the items you want are in stock near you.

4. Start shopping.

After activating your membership, you can start your grocery shopping spree. You‘ll be able to identify eligible Pantry items, as they‘re all marked with the Prime Pantry logo beneath their prices. members are also eligible for special deals, coupons, and promotions not available to other Prime members.

5. Proceed to Checkout.

When you‘re ready to go, just click “Proceed to Checkout.” You‘ll receive free shipping on any orders over $10 (which is quite easy to reach). If you don‘t hit this threshold, you‘ll have to pay a flat $5.99 shipping fee.

6. Save your box.

If you‘re interrupted mid-shop, never fear! You can easily save the contents of your order by clicking “Save all Prime Pantry items for later.” You‘ll be able to return to your box whenever you‘re ready to proceed.

We should note that there is a 45-pound limit to your Prime Pantry box. After all, the service is meant for smaller, more convenient orders. Moreover, given the size and weight of these boxes, Amazon utilizes ground shipping, which means that they could take anywhere from one to four days to arrive. And alas, Prime Pantry does not deliver to dorms.

.

