How Much Short Interest is There in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)?

Based on the latest filings with the SEC, investors are looking at ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s short data and trying to figure out market sentiment on which way the market thinks the stock is moving. The firm has 6.19% of total shares float short, yielding a short ratio of 7.07.

RECENT PERFORMANCE AND RECOMMENDATION

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s stock was -12.71%. Over the last week of the month, it was 8.26%, 6.03% over the last quarter, and -20.33% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, ORBCOMM Inc. stock’s -8.85% off of the high and 16.48% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -35.91% away from the high and 16.48% from the low.

The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.00 on ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The same analysts are predicting that the company shares will trade to $11.25 within the next 12-18 months.

