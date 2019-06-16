How Are the Analysts Viewing These Shares? Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Investors tracking shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) may be closely following analyst price target estimates. Reviewing company shares, we can see that the current average target price is 349.67. Keeping track of all the day to day stock market happenings can sometimes be a burden, even for the most seasoned investors. Investors may use sell-side analyst target estimates to help figure out if their assumptions about the future direction of a particular stock price are shared. Of course, nobody can project the future stock price of a company with exact precision. Investors may use analyst target prices as a good starting point for comparing current stock prices and making educated projections themselves.

Following recent trading activity on shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), we can see that the stock has been hovering near the 354.62 price level. Shareholders might be asking themselves whether now is a good time to buy or sell the stock. Over the previous 12 weeks, the stock has moved 5.82%. Looking back over the last month, shares have moved 3.32%. Over the previous week, the stock has changed 4.2%. Investors may also be watching the current price in relation to the 52-week highs/lows. After a recent scan, we note that the 52-week high is presently 357.94, and the 52-week low is 229.06.

Investors have the ability to follow Wall Street analyst views when conducting stock research. Sell-side analysts often put in a lot of time trying to evaluate the inner workings of a company. They may dig through the financials, conduct interviews, and pay keen attention to conference calls in order to compile data for the research report. Many analysts will offer buy, sell, or hold recommendations for stocks they cover. Checking on shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), we see that the current average broker rating is 1.52. This average rating falls on a scale from 1 to 5 where a 1 would indicate a Strong Buy. On the flip side, a 5 rating would signify a Strong Sell. Based on data provided by Zacks, there are currently 15 polled analysts rating the stock a Strong Buy or Buy. Investors often have to decide whether they are in agreement with how the analysts perceive the future prospects of a specific stock.

Investors may be sizing up shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). After a recent check, we see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate provided by Zacks is standing at 2.79. This EPS estimate is comprised of 12 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks. For the last reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 3.08. Analysts and investors will be closely studying the next round of company earnings reports. Consistent success on the earnings front may point to the company moving in the right direction. On the flip side, a company that has strung together a few bad quarters may ring the warning bells for interested investors.

