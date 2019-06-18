How Are Analysts Approaching Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)?

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 2.7. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 200. This number is based on the 20 sell-side firms polled by Zacks.



Each brokerage research report carries with it some form of recommendation. The brokerage firms may use different lingo for their rating systems (like saying Outperform instead of Buy), but they can all be properly sorted into our 5 level classification system that is now the industry standard. Each of the 5 classifications has a value associated with it to help compute the ABR.

As the name implies the ABR will show you the Average of Brokerage Recommendations on a given stock. The benefit is that you quickly get a snapshot of where Wall Street stands on a stock without having to read a mountain of research reports.



Broker recommendations are made by brokerage firms (for example, JP Morgan) and are not an outright recommendation to buy or sell a share, but instead give an indication of how the broker thinks the company will perform relative to its sector. Their recommendations are issued over a particular period of time. The recommendations provided in the Research Centre are shown on a 75 day rolling basis. Each brokerage firm has its own way of rating that may make it difficult to compare broker recommendations between the brokerage houses.

For example, at one brokerage “buy” may be the strongest recommendation, while at another “buy” could be second to a “strong buy” rating. The second-highest ratings also have a number of different other names: “accumulate”, “outperform”, “moderate buy” or “overweight”.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $75.36 within the year.

Research analysts are predicting that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) will report earnings of $0.82 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) closed the last session at $80.5 and sees an average of 676726.13 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $61.93 while the current level stands at 98.78% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 11.16% over the past 12 weeks and 25.55% year to date.

Most recently Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) posted quarterly earnings of $0.67 which compared to the sell-side estimates of 0.62. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $2.95. Shares have moved $8.24 over the past month and more recently, $1.58 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 12 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

3 analysts rate Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 15% of all the analyst ratings.