Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LSE:HILS), Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) Placed in the Hotbed: What Are The Numbers Saying?

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LSE:HILS) boasts a Price to Book ratio of 2.947157. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 15.555561, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 17.597604. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Every investor strives to maximize returns in the stock market. To achieve success in the market, investors may take many different paths. Because there are so many different strategies, one investor’s road may end up being quite different than another. Over time, the investor may have to overcome various difficulties. Trading the stock market can indeed be exhilarating, but it can also cause lots of strife. Some investors may be able to be much more aggressive when creating the stock portfolio. Others may have a much lower risk threshold and choose to play it a bit safer. Because humans are prone to error, there may be many mistakes made along the way. Investors who are able to identify mistakes and learn from them may find themselves in a much better position down the road.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LSE:HILS) has a current MF Rank of 4549. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LSE:HILS) is 0.085169. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LSE:HILS) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Further, we can see that Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LSE:HILS) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.022006 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.04117. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LSE:HILS) is 24.528600. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LSE:HILS) is 27.549800. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 23.925800.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LSE:HILS) for last month was 1.01140. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LSE:HILS) is 1.11774.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LSE:HILS) has a Value Composite score of 41. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 37.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LSE:HILS). The name currently has a score of 2.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Investors are constantly hunting for bargains when picking stocks. There may be times when a particular stock might be flying under the radar, but is usually only a matter of time before someone catches on. Investors might be widening their stock focus to find these undervalued names. This may include small caps, foreign stocks, or stocks that just haven’t become household names. Expanding the scope of interest may help the investor discover areas of future opportunity. Although there are plenty of investors who will stick to the solid, historically steady stocks, there are plenty more that are searching for that next big winner that will give the portfolio a big bump.



Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) has a Price to Book ratio of 2.563831. This ratio has been calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 36.140487, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 27.390054. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

When compared to technical analysis, fundamental analysis typically uses a longer-term approach. Chartists may use a time horizon of days, hours, or even minutes. Fundamental analysis may track data going back many years. The difference in timeframe between the two can be seen with how each investing style may be used. Traders may only be looking to make quick trades and capitalize on short-term market movements. Longer-term investors may be looking to hold an investment for months or even years. Some investors will use a combination that studies the technicals and the fundamentals. Fundamentals may be used to identify which stock to buy, while viewing the technicals can be used to sort out the timing of the trade.

Further, we can see that Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.123063 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.17755. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) has a Value Composite score of 57. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 66.

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) has a current MF Rank of 3631. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) is 0.055643. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) is 48.874700. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) is 34.652200. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 31.834600.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) for last month was 0.90155. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) is 0.71056.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB). The name currently has a score of 51.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

When looking at technical analysis, one of the leading concepts is that of the trend. Chartists are constantly looking to identify trends to help determine which way a stock price is moving. Trends may not always be easy to spot, but they can be highly useful when identified. When looking at the stock market, an example of an upward trend is generally classified as a stock price that over time keeps reaching higher highs and higher lows. On the flip side, a downward trend is usually identified by spotting a stock that has been hitting lower lows and lower highs. Defining trends may take the novice trader some time to figure out, but learning how to properly study charts may help bring in steady profits in the future.

