Highlighting Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (:OCSL)

The sell-side on Wall Steet is predicting Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (:OCSL) to grow at an accelerated rate over the next five years. Sell-side analysts are looking for the company to grow 7.24% over the next year and 2.00% over the next five years.

EPS measures what each share is worth and also indicates how much money their sharehoders would gain if the company was to pay out all of its profits. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s trailing 12- months EPS is 1.06. Last year, their EPS growth was 123.80% and their EPS growth over the past five years was -18.00%.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Let’s start off by taking a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (:OCSL)’s stock was 28.61%. Last week, it was -0.55%, 5.43% over the last quarter, and 28.30% for the past half-year.

Over the past 50 days, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stock was -5.39% off of the high and 6.04% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -5.39% (High), 33.33%, (Low).

HISTORICAL GROWTH

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (:OCSL)’s performance this year to date is 28.61%. The stock has performed -0.55% over the last seven days, -3.37% over the last thirty, and 5.43% over the last three months. Over the last six months, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s stock has been 28.30% and 16.24% for the year.

FUTURE GROWTH ESTIMATES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Wall Street analysts are have a consensus analyst recommendation of 2.10 on the stock. This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. Brokerages covering the name have a $6.17 on the stock.

