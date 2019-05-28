Here are all the major US tech companies blocked behind China‘s ‘Great Firewall‘

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 9:20 am

A protester against Chinese internet censorship in Germany.Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

the electronics giant in the US over national security fears the Chinese company‘s technology is being used for state-sponsored spying.

While Huawei has in the US, China has long blocked major US tech companies, including Facebook and Google, from operating in the country.

Here are the major tech companies that are blocked in China behind the country‘s so-called “Great Firewall” of internet censorship.



The is running since the Chinese tech giant Huawei was blacklisted from doing business in the US.

President Donald Trump‘s reason for blacklisting Huawei revolves around national security fears that the company‘s technology could be used for Chinese government-sponsored spying. The move, which also buying parts and components from American companies, could prove to have a hugely detrimental effect on Huawei‘s production of its popular and .

Meanwhile, US tech companies have been largely banned from doing business in China . Communist-ruled China has long maintained on which websites and social media platforms are accessible in the country – and which are blocked behind of internet censorship.

That ban prevents companies like Facebook, Google, and Dropbox from reaching the country‘s over . Still, it doesn‘t mean that China doesn‘t factor into the equation for those companies: Facebook, for example, saw an estimated $5 billion in ad revenue from Chinese-based companies in 2018, making the country the company‘s second largest ad market, .

That “firewall” isn‘t impenetrable, either, as some Chinese citizens have found ways to circumvent blocks on websites by using

Here are the all the major US tech companies that are blocked from use in China, according to :

Get the latest Google stock price

{{}}

View As: One Page

[data-adid*=”slide_”] div[id*=”gpt-“] {margin:0 auto;} [data-adid*=”slide_”] div iframe{border-bottom: 1px solid #eee !important;}

Facebook

Facebook

Includes: Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger

When it was first blocked: , in the wake of when the platform was used for . Instagram was blocked during pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, and WhatsApp was blocked .

Google

Google

Includes: YouTube, Gmail, Google Play, Google Maps, Google Drive, Hangouts, Blogger

When it was first blocked: YouTube was blocked on-and-off multiple times in the late 2000s, including in , during riots in Tibet, and in when it .

Particular queries on Google, including those related to politics, have long been censored in China. Google.cn, the company‘s China-based search engine, in 2010 following disputes over censorship of search queries. Google‘s family of apps — including Gmail and Google Maps — have went offline multiple times, including in and .

that Google was working on a censored search engine for Chinese users called Project Dragonfly. The project in December after facing outrage from Google employees and human rights groups, but Google has officially scrapped plans.

Twitter

Twitter

Includes: Periscope

When it was first blocked: , shortly before the 20th anniversary of the , when the Chinese army killed hundreds of students demanding democracy.

Despite the ban, Twitter still in China, who use VPNs to circumvent the ban.

Snapchat

Snapchat

When it was first blocked: It‘s unclear when Snapchat was initially banned in China, but the social platform to work on Spectacles, Snap‘s camera-equipped smart sunglasses.

Reddit

Reddit

When it was first blocked: , although were more surprised the site hadn‘t been banned earlier.

Tumblr

Tumblr

When it was first blocked: , although pages containing political and pornographic content have been heavily censored in China before then.

Pinterest

Pinterest

When it was first blocked: , around the time when China was hosting its annual “Two Sessions” political gathering.

Slack

Slack

When it was first blocked: The timeline of when Slack was first blocked in China is not clear, but access to the messaging app has been for years, according to the company itself.

Twitch, an Amazon subsidiary

Twitch, an Amazon subsidiary

When it was first blocked: , after app downloads skyrocketed for those in China who wanted to catch .

Discord

Discord

When it was first blocked: Reports first that users of the popular chat app for gamers were unable to access the service in China.

Dropbox

Dropbox

When it was first blocked: . Access to Dropbox was temporarily restored , but its website and apps were blocked again in China .

Quora

Quora

When it was first blocked: The popular Q&A site was first blocked in China in .

Medium

Medium

When it was first blocked: The blogging site was unavailable in the country from .

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

When it was first blocked: Wikipedia‘s Chinese-language edition has been blocked for good , but China barred all language versions of Wikipedia more recently: .

Vimeo

Vimeo

When it was first blocked: The video site went down in China pretty early, in .

Flickr

Flickr

When it was first blocked: The photo site went behind the “Great Firewall” in just a few years after Yahoo bought it. Nowadays, SmugMug owns Flickr, but it doesn‘t appear like the site‘s situation in China has changed at all.

SoundCloud

SoundCloud

When it was first blocked: The music-sharing service was first blocked in . Since then, it‘s been blocked in China intermittently, including in .

DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo

When it was first blocked: The privacy-focused search engine was blocked in .

Dailymotion

Dailymotion

When it was first blocked: Like several popular video-sharing sites, Dailymotion is blocked in China, although it‘s not clear when it went into effect.