Helios Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HLIO) By The Numbers: Return on Equity Touches 0.110509

In reviewing some key ratios and quant data for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HLIO), we note that the mother of all ratios (Return on Equity) stands at 0.110509 for the firm. ROE reveals what percentage of each investment dollar is returned as a profit. Used in conjunction with a variety of other ratios, this indicator is a very important tool for investors in determining the effectiveness of a company to generate returns for investors.

Investors might be shifting their focus trying to gauge the next big stock market move. Some may be contemplating recent action, and it remains to be seen if the momentum will push the market higher, or if a pullback is in the cards. Investors may have to make a decision whether to take a conservative stance, or put the pedal to the metal. Investors may also be closely tracking the underperformers and over performers, especially in the hot sectors. Studying specific sectors may provide some insight on which stocks are primed for a breakout. Comparing stocks within the same industry or sector may also help discover which ones are more likely to outperform over the next few quarters.

Further, we can look at some other ratios and financial indicators in order to get an idea of the company’s valuation. Helios Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HLIO) presently has a current ratio of 2.51. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HLIO) is 0.021566.

One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HLIO) is 0.062167. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

When undertaking stock analysis, investors might be searching for companies that are presently undervalued. Undervalued stocks may provide a higher chance of realizing big gains. Finding undervalued stocks that are high quality can be the biggest challenge for the investor. Many investors will dig into the numbers and look for companies that have been consistently making lots of money and performing well on the earnings front.

The M-Score, conceived by accounting professor Messod Beneish, is a model for detecting whether a company has manipulated their earnings numbers or not. Helios Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HLIO) has an M-Score of -2.335274. The M-Score is based on 8 different variables: Days’ sales in receivables index, Gross Margin Index, Asset Quality Index, Sales Growth Index, Depreciation Index, Sales, General and Administrative expenses Index, Leverage Index and Total Accruals to Total Assets. A score higher than -1.78 is an indicator that the company might be manipulating their numbers.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HLIO) is 46. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HLIO) is 53.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HLIO) is 3082. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Earnings to Price yield of Helios Technologies, Inc. NasdaqGS:HLIO is 0.044682. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Helios Technologies, Inc. NasdaqGS:HLIO is 0.060376. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HLIO) is 0.031068.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HLIO) for last month was 1.04055. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HLIO) is 0.75.

Individuals may have the tendency to make irrational investing decisions based on certain biases rather than focusing on market fundamentals. They might purchase a certain stock when the price is surging higher or when the entire stock market is in an upswing. This behavior is typically driven by the fear of missing out on possible profits that they think that everybody else is making. When the market continues to rise, they may believe that they need to get in quick before missing out completely. On the other side, investors may be too quick to sell a certain stock when it is been moving to the downside. They may be scared of further losses and the fear of uncertainty may creep in and cause unnecessary selling.

Price Range 52 Weeks

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HLIO) over the past 52 weeks is 0.758. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Dedicated investors are usually on the lookout for promising stocks that have been overlooked by the investment community. They may be searching for companies that have slipped under the radar and are primed for a move higher. Some investors may do the research and locate these stocks that are infrequently in the financial news headlines and are relatively unknown by the average investor. These stocks may be smaller cap, trading on a foreign exchange, or stocks that used to be prominent that have not been part of the conversation recently. Finding these stocks may take some extra research and effort. Investors who are able to do enough digging may be able to find some great names to help support the stock portfolio.