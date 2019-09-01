Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) Boasting a VC1 Score of 31

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) has a Value Composite score of 31. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 40. Switching out the sixth ratio with Buyback Yield we can calculate the VC3 score which stands at 38. As with the VC1 and VC2, companies are put into groups from 1 to 100 for each ratio and the individual scores are summed up. This total score is then put into groups again from 1 to 100. 1 is cheap, 100 is expensive.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Return on Assets

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) is -0.15655. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Yield of Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) is 0.32504. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow 5 year outlook is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF 5 Year Yield of Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) is -0.410361. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

The book to market ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. The book to market ratio for Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) stands at 0.708034.

Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) is 3.847863. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) is -5.117707. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

EBITDA Yield

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) is -1388.0868.

The Earnings to Price yield of Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) is -0.228379. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) is -0.317607.

Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) has a current ERP5 Rank of 99999. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

