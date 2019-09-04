Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd (HMY) TEMA Trending Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd (HMY)’s Triple Exponential Moving Average has been spotted as trending higher over the past five bars, suggesting that momentum is building for the shares. Triple Exponential Moving Average (also referred to as TEMA) was developed by Patrick Mulloy and was first published in the “Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities” magazine. The main purpose in developing of this indicator was reducing the lag between the indicator and price action by making it fast-acting and more sensitive to market changes. In similar to other moving averages way, the TEMA indicator is used to identify trends and generate trading signals.

For the average investor, figuring out how to best approach the stock market can be challenging. Many investors have probably seen at least one of their prized stocks take off in the last year, and they may be wondering which one is next. With the stock market still trading at super high levels, investors may be worried that a major shift will occur in the near future. Looking back over the first part of this year, investors may not have too much to fidget within the portfolio. If the stock market decides to reverse course and take a turn for the worse, investors may start questioning their strategy and become somewhat worried. Drastic shifts in the markets happen from time to time. Investors who are prepared for volatile market environments may be much better suited to weather the storm than those who are not. Crafting a plan that accounts for the regular ups and downs of the market may be a wise choice for the individual investor. This may mean shifting the mindset to be on the lookout for opportunities when they become available. Investors who have done the research and planning might be more secure in their stock choices should turbulent times arise.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is another highly popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help display whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. As always, the values may need to be adjusted based on the specific stock and market. RSI can also be a valuable tool for trying to spot larger market turns. Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd (HMY) has a 14-day RSI of 74.26, the 7-day is at 74.36, and the 3-day is resting at 63.26.

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd (HMY) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 83.61. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd (HMY) have a 200-day moving average of 2.06. The 50-day is 2.73, and the 7-day is sitting at 3.65. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd (HMY) is 29.73. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator that may be useful for traders and investors.

The Williams %R is designed to provide a general sense of when the equity might have reached an extreme and be primed for a reversal. As a general observance, the more overbought or oversold the reading displays, the more likely a reversal may take place. The 14 day Williams %R for Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd (HMY) is noted at -12.93. Many consider the equity oversold if the reading is below -80 and overbought if the indicator is between 0 and -20.

