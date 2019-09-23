Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.IX) True Range Trending Higher

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.IX) have seen the ATR (Average True Range) climb higher over the past 10 bars, indicating strong momentum potential and increased volatility. At the time of writing Harley-Davidson Inc‘s 14-day ATR stands at 1.08.

Even professional traders can sometimes guess wrong about market direction. Many traders may have to balance emotion with the fear of missing out on a strong market move. Investors may be tempted to jump on the bullish bandwagon when stocks are powering higher. Investors on the wrong side of the market swing may have to consider what may be in store over the next few months. It’s only natural to pause and take a little breather once in a while. Investors may be chomping at the bit to buy up the dips if the market continues to advance. Fresh buying opportunities can surface at any moment, and the prepared trader may be poised to take full advantage. Keeping a close watch on earnings beats may help investors catch the wave early enough to secure some future profits.



Fundamentals



Now we’ll take a look at how the fundamentals are stacking up for Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.IX). Fundamental analysis takes into consideration market, industry and stock conditions to help determine if the shares are correctly valued. Harley-Davidson Inc currently has a yearly EPS of 35.27. This number is derived from the total net income divided by shares outstanding. In other words, EPS reveals how profitable a company is on a share owner basis.

Another indicator we can look at to determine the profitability of the company is the Price to Earnings ratio, or P/E ratio. Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.IX) has a current P/E ratio of 35.30. This ratio reveals what the market is willing to pay for a given stock based on the firm’s current earnings. It’s a useful tool for helping determine if the stock is fairly price, overvalued or undervalued. The formula to arrive at a P/E ratio is simply dividing the market value price per share by earnings per share. A higher P/E ratio is typically indicative of positive future earnings growth and performance. A company with a lower P/E ratio might encourage investors to do some additional homework to see why the current performance and earnings expectations are lower than their peers.

Another key indicator that can help investors determine if a stock might be a quality investment is the Return on Equity or ROE. Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.IX) currently has Return on Equity of 35.36. ROE is a ratio that measures profits generated from the investments received from shareholders. In other words, the ratio reveals how effective the firm is at turning shareholder investment into company profits. A company with high ROE typically reflects well on management and how well a company is run at a high level. A firm with a lower ROE might encourage potential investors to dig further to see why profits aren’t being generated from shareholder money.

Another ratio we can look at is the Return on Invested Capital or more commonly referred to as ROIC. Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.IX) has a current ROIC of 35.27. ROIC is calculated by dividing Net Income – Dividends by Total Capital Invested. Similar to ROE, ROIC measures how effectively company management is using invested capital to generate company income. A high ROIC number typically reflects positively on company management while a low number typically reflects the opposite.

Turning to Return on Assets or ROA, Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.IX) has a current ROA of 0.46. This is a profitability ratio that measures net income generated from total company assets during a given period. This ratio reveals how quick a company can turn it’s assets into profits. In other words, the ratio provides insight into the profitability of a firm’s assets. The ratio is calculated by dividing total net income by the average total assets. A higher ROA compared to peers in the same industry, would suggest that company management is able to effectively generate profits from their assets. Similar to the other ratios, a lower number might raise red flags about management’s ability when compared to other companies in a similar sector.

Investors who have stayed on the sidelines may be considering if the markets will continue to rally higher. Staying vigilant and watching for signs of the next bear may prove to be a crucial element for helping to guide certain portfolio moves. Keeping an eye on historical corrections as well as sentiment and technicals, may help provide the proper insight needed. Investors may be mindful of any meaningful pullback or correction, and they may have a certain percentage in mind for when things seem to be getting out of hand. Cautious optimism may prove to be a profit saver when the bearish winds start to blow. Investors may need to figure out a plan for when to take some profit off the table. Conducting thorough fundamental research on stocks even after they have broken out may help the investor understand the reason behind the move, and whether it is likely to continue or if it is just a temporary spike.

