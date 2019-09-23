Harborone Bancorp Inc (HONE) TEMA Pounding Higher Last 5 Bars

Harborone Bancorp Inc (HONE)’s Triple Exponential Moving Average has been spotted as trending higher over the past five bars, suggesting that momentum is building for the shares. Triple Exponential Moving Average (also referred to as TEMA) was developed by Patrick Mulloy and was first published in the “Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities” magazine. The main purpose in developing of this indicator was reducing the lag between the indicator and price action by making it fast-acting and more sensitive to market changes. In similar to other moving averages way, the TEMA indicator is used to identify trends and generate trading signals.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is another highly popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help display whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. As always, the values may need to be adjusted based on the specific stock and market. RSI can also be a valuable tool for trying to spot larger market turns. Harborone Bancorp Inc (HONE) has a 14-day RSI of 49.75, the 7-day is at 55.33, and the 3-day is resting at 59.72.

Harborone Bancorp Inc (HONE) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 40.10. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Shares of Harborone Bancorp Inc (HONE) have a 200-day moving average of 9.74. The 50-day is 10.32, and the 7-day is sitting at 10.15. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Harborone Bancorp Inc (HONE) is 20.56. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator that may be useful for traders and investors.

The Williams %R is designed to provide a general sense of when the equity might have reached an extreme and be primed for a reversal. As a general observance, the more overbought or oversold the reading displays, the more likely a reversal may take place. The 14 day Williams %R for Harborone Bancorp Inc (HONE) is noted at -26.92. Many consider the equity oversold if the reading is below -80 and overbought if the indicator is between 0 and -20.

