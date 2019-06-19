Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE): How Strong is the Trend? ADX Near-Term Signals Buy

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) is in focus today as we drill down into the near-term signals for the stock. We note that the current 7-day average directional indicator is Buy.

This signal may be used to determine the market trend. The 7-day directional strength is Weak . This trend strength indicator measures the signal based on historical performance where minimum would represent the weakest, and maximum would indicate the strongest. The 7-day average directional direction is currently Strongest. This signal indicates whether the Buy or Sell signal is getting stronger or weakening, or whether the Hold is heading towards a Buy or Sell.

Investors may be taking a closer look stock market trends as we move into the second half of the year. Investors often have to grapple with the timing of selling a stock. After all the research is done and the portfolio is rounded out, the time will eventually come when decisions need to be made about whether to hold a winner or sell to lock up some profits. Often times, investors will hold on to a certain stock for much too long letting profits erode. Thinking that a hot stock will keep going higher and higher, may lead to lost profits further down the road. On the flip side, investors may become emotionally attached to a stock and not be able to part ways when the time has come. Avoiding the trap of waiting for a stock to bounce back and just break even can lead to the undoing of the portfolio. The belief that a particular stock will definitely come back to the buying level may leave investors out in the cold. Being able to keep the emotions in check and stay focused on the pertinent data, may help the stock portfolio thrive into the future.

Taking a look at some other key metrics, we can see that the 10-day moving average Hilo channel is currently Buy. This indicator calculates the moving average based on highs/lows rather than the closing price. The direction of the signal is currently Strongest.

Investors paying close attention to the daily ebbs and flows of the stock market may be trying to guess which way momentum will swing into the next couple of months. Finding those stocks that are ready to ride the lightning may not be the easiest task with markets chugging along near all time highs. Investors may have to first figure out how much risk they want to take on when picking the next round of stocks. Once the risk appetite is determined, investors can start to decide whether they think it is best to go with the flow or buck the trend. Either way, paying attention to short-term and long-term price moves may help paint a clearer picture of what is happening with a particular stock. Maybe those stocks that were sure-fire winners a few months ago have lost some steam. Adjusting the portfolio may or may not be necessary, but knowing exactly what stocks are owned and how they are performing may help with additional decision making along the way. Of course nobody wants to be on the outside looking in as a stock is taking off, but there should be plenty of other opportunities in the future. Staying current with global economic conditions and keeping a finger on the pulse of the company during earnings season can help shed some light on where the stock may be headed next.

Looking at some other short-term indicators, Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has a 20-day moving average vs price of Sell. This is the signal from the 20-day MA which is used to monitor changes in stock price. The current signal strength is Weak and the direction has been noted as Weakest. The 20-50 day MACD Oscillator signal is presently Sell. The strength is presently Soft and the direction is Weakest.

Focusing in on the 20-Day Bollinger Bands signal for Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE), the current reading is Hold. This short-term indicator may be used to help spot oversold and overbought conditions.

Investors will be closely tracking stock market movements over the next few months. As we break into the second part of the year, many will be researching what they did right and what they did wrong in the first half. Recent market action may have investors questioning if a major pullback is on the horizon, or if momentum will turn back to the upside. Investors will have to determine if any tweaks will need to be made to the portfolio. If the economic data continues to display optimism, investors may be able to confidently make some moves to help bolster returns. Over the next few quarters, investors will be hoping that modest gains can turn into major gains.

