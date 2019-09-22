GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (:GSAH): Weekly Volatility at 0.39211872

It may be difficult for many investors to decide the right time to buy or sell a stock. Veteran investors may seem like they have it all figured out, and amateurs may feel like they are swimming upstream. Seasoned traders may have spent many years monitoring market ebbs and flows. Knowing when to take profits or cut losses can be a tough skill to achieve. It might be hard letting go of a well researched stock that hasn’t been performing well. Being able to exit a trade that has gone south can be a portfolio saver in the long run.

Traders may be keeping a close eye on shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (:GSAH). Looking at past price performance may help them gauge how the stock will react in the future. Keeping in mind the most recent close price of 10.24, we note that the stock has seen a move of 0.390625 over the previous week. Looking back out over the last month, the stock has moved 0.29268293. Over the past three months, the stock has seen a change of 1.68150346. Investors may want to go back even further to see what has transpired over a longer period of time. Since the start of the calendar year, shares have changed 4.89795918. Going back a full 52 weeks, the stock has seen a change of 4.89795918 over that period of time.

Technical stock analysts are always using every possible piece of information to help make the best possible trades. A popular flexible indicator is the Ichimoku Cloud. This indicator can help portray the momentum and trend direction of a stock. Ichimoku signals can help the trader find possible entry and exit points. Checking on some recent indicator levels, we note that the Ichimoku Could Conversion Line level is 10.22, and the Ichimoku Cloud Base Line level is 10.215. Tracking some variations, the Ichimoku Lead 1 is presently 10.2125, and the Lead 2 level is 10.19.

Traders may be looking at some EMA levels on company shares. The exponential moving average can be very useful when applied correctly. They tend to work well when markets are trending. Here’s a look at some popular EMA levels for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (:GSAH):

50 day EMA: 10.21560322

100 day EMA: 10.19170123

200 day EMA: 10.12952143

10 day EMA: 10.22398533

20 day EMA: 10.22103891

30 day EMA: 10.21994938

Investors tracking shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (:GSAH) will note that the stock has seen a change of 0.19569472% since the open. Shares recently finished the previous session at 10.24. The one month high for the stock is currently standing at 10.29. The firm currently has a market capitalization of 731772600.

Switching the focus to the Awesome Oscillator, we see that the present reading is 0.00710294. Traders may be watching this oscillator to help identify a change in momentum. The AO can be a useful tool when trying to understand certain price movements.

Investors may be interested in the current Bull Bear Power reading on the stock which is currently at 0.00481052. Investors may also be looking at some historical volatility numbers. Volatility for the month is presently 0.36464048. Looking back for the previous week, volatility is 0.39211872.

Traders often use pivot point indicators when conducting technical stock analysis. Pivot points are commonly used to help identify trends of various time periods. Let’s check on some different one month pivot points:

Camarilla: 10.21666667

Classic: 10.21666667

Classic resistance 1: 10.24333333

Classic support 1: 10.19333333

Fibonacci: 10.21666667

Fibonacci support 1: 10.19756667

Fibonacci support 2: 10.18576667

Woodie: 10.2125

Woodie support 1: 10.185

Woodie resistance 1: 10.235

Investors may be looking for solid stocks to add to the portfolio. Sometimes, investors may choose to go against the grain and try something that nobody else is doing. This typically comes with plenty of time and research examining those appealing stocks. Digging into the fundamentals as well as tracking technical levels can help separate the winners from the losers. Investors who are able to keep the required temperament may be able to cope with market volatility and get positioned to take advantage of any opportunity that presents itself.